A Texas hospital suspends a doctor's privileges for spreading 'misinformation' about Covid-19

(CNN) A Texas hospital says it has suspended the privileges of a doctor who spread misinformation about Covid-19 on her social media.

Dr. Mary Bowden, an ear, nose and throat doctor at Houston Methodist Hospital, posted "harmful" and "dangerous misinformation" about Covid-19 and its treatments, according to the hospital.

The doctor was a recent addition to Houston Methodist's medical staff and used her social media to "express her personal and political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments," Houston Methodist said in a statement on Twitter.

"Her privileges have been suspended," a spokesperson for the hospital told CNN.

Bowden's attorney Steven Mitby said the doctor has treated "more than 2,000 patients with Covid-19" at her private practice and that none of them have ended up in the hospital.