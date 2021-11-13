Snow leopards die of Covid-19 complications at Nebraska zoo

(CNN) Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska have died of complications from Covid-19, zoo officials announced Friday.

"Sumatran tigers, Axl and Kumar, have made a seemingly full recovery from their illness," zoo officials said on Friday.

The zoo remains open "and continues to take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to humans and animals," it said on Facebook.

"We will continue following the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians (AAZV) and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our animals, staff, and community," the post said.