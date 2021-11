Lawsuit over Andrew Brown Jr's killing now alleges an officer's weapon was altered after shooting and before it was admitted as evidence

(CNN) An amended lawsuit filed by the estate of Andrew Brown, Jr. alleges one of the officers who fatally shot him told investigators that he "altered" his gun after the incident and before the weapon was seized as evidence.

Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was killed on April 21 by Pasquotank County deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, as they were attempting to serve a warrant for his arrest.

District Attorney Andrew Womble announced in May that the deputies who killed Brown were justified in using deadly force, saying Brown "recklessly" drove at the officers on scene while trying to flee arrest.

The lawsuit alleges that Pasquotank County Sheriff's Investigator Daniel Meads told the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) during an investigation interview that he "altered the gun he used to shoot at Brown's vehicle while he was in a dark room inside Brown's house and before his weapon was confiscated as evidence."

It is unclear what the lawsuit means by "altered" nor the impact that would have on the investigation.

Read More