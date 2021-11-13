Steph Curry makes NBA history, passing Ray Allen for most three-pointers made

(CNN) It seems every week NBA superstar Steph Curry is making history.

Earlier this week, he overtook Wilt Chamberlain to become the oldest player to record 50 points and 10 assists in a game.

And on Friday night, the 33-year-old passed basketball great Ray Allen for the most three-pointers scored in all NBA games, including playoffs, in NBA history.

Curry connected with nine of his 17 three-point attempts in the Golden State Warriors' 119-93 win over the Chicago Bulls, taking his tally in regular season and playoff games to 3,366, surpassing Allen's total of 3,358.

He had come into the game just one behind two-time NBA champion Allen and equaled his record within the first few minutes of the game.

