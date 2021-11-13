World Kindness Day 2021: 25 ways to be kind today

It's World Kindness Day today, Saturday, November 13.

After more than a year of pandemic living, maybe it seems like there is no time to be kind. The world, however, needs your kindness more than ever. People are still dying from Covid-19 and others are hungry and living in war-torn countries. And young people are in the streets claiming adults aren't paying enough attention to the climate crisis.

There is time, and we'd need look no further than frontline workers still risking their lives every day to care for sick people, feed the hungry, teach our children and fight for our collective mental health. That's kindness.

"Research finds that altruistic behavior activates the very same regions in the brain that are enlivened by rewards or pleasurable experiences.

"Remarkably, helping others also causes the brain to release hormones and protein-like molecules, known as neuropeptides, that lower stress and anxiety levels. Here's the bottom line: doing good is good for you."

Here are 25 ways to be kind to yourself, your family and community, and the planet today or any day.

Be kind to yourself

Kindness starts by being good to yourself. Stay hydrated to feel at your best.

1. Start with yourself. Yes, you're at the top of this list. What is one simple thing you can do that fills you up? It may mean taking 15 minutes for a phone call with an old friend, shooting hoops or reading a book. It may be simply saying "yes" if someone offers to help.

3. Drink more water. It's recommended that women drink 72 ounces of fluids per day and men 100 ounces. Why not try adding one more glass of water per day and increase that number as you can.

4. Eat better. Try eating the Mediterranean way, one of the healthiest ways to eat in the world.

5. Go to sleep earlier. Lack of sleep makes us more vulnerable to illness. Routine, cooler temperatures and a dark room are key to good sleep.

Make kindness a family value

Strengthen family ties by boogying to the beat together. Everyone can join in.

6. Treat your sweetheart. Do something nice that makes your spouse happy -- take a walk together, make their favorite dish or load the dishwasher the way they like it or take the kids away so they can have solo time -- make a schedule, find a favorite wine, whatever is their love language.

8. Host a family dance party. Have a family dance party to all sorts of music ('70s, anyone?) and show the kids you can salsa or boogie or slide with the best of them.

9. Phone a relative. So many grandparents are missing their children and grandchildren, so why not call a relative? And if you miss someone, you can call them, too.

10. Heritage recipe hunt. Call the main chef in your family and ask her or him to walk you through a longtime family recipe. Then make it. If they claim you have to have a certain ingredient from the old country, ask for another recipe.

11. Talk to your children about race. Educating our children beyond their own identities will help them navigate the wider world in a thoughtful way. Start early with Ibram X. Kendi's board book, "Antiracist Baby." Middle school children may like the young adult version of "Born a Crime," Comedy Central host Trevor Noah's memoir of growing up in apartheid South Africa. Adults can dig into former Spelman College President Beverly Daniel Tatum's classic, "Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?"