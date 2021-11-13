Tiger Woods won't return 'if he can't play well,' according to major winner Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods won't return 'if he can't play well,' according to major winner Justin ThomasBy Ben Morse, CNNUpdated 8:14 AM ET, Sat November 13, 2021 Photos: Golf icon Tiger WoodsTiger Woods reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament in April 2019. It was his 15th major title and his first since 2008.Hide Caption 1 of 41 Photos: Golf icon Tiger WoodsWoods had his first brush with fame when he was just 2 years old. The young golfing prodigy appeared on "The Mike Douglas Show" in 1978, winning a putting contest with comedian Bob Hope.Hide Caption 2 of 41