US claims vital World Cup qualifying victory against rival Mexico

(CNN) Goals from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie gave the US a vital 2-0 victory against Mexico on Friday in the race to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In front of a sellout crowd of 26,000 in Cincinnati, Pulisic headed home in the 74th minute soon after coming off the bench.

And Juventus midfielder McKennie wrapped up the three points for the US against its rivals shortly before fulltime, tapping home from close range.

Now halfway through the qualification period, the USMNT moved to the top of the standings with the win. While the US and Mexico are tied on 14 points, the US has a slightly better goal difference.

Mexico's Rogelio Funes Mori challenges for the ball against Walker Zimmerman.

After the win, Chelsea forward Pulisic paid tribute to the rivalry the US and Mexico have developed over the years.

