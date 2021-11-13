Barcelona legend Dani Alves set to be reunited with new manager Xavi after 'agreement in principle' to return

(CNN) Barcelona legend Dani Alves is set to be reunited with his former teammate and now manager of the Spanish giants, Xavi, after the club "reached an agreement in principle" for him to return.

In a statement released by Barcelona, the club announced that Alves will join the first team for the remainder of the current season.

"The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January," Barcelona said , also calling him the "greatest right back in Barca history."

The 38-year-old returns to the Nou Camp five years after he left for Juventus.

Alves celebrates with the Champions League trophy at Wembley stadium on May 28, 2011.

The flying right back spent eight trophy-laden years at Barcelona, after joining from Sevilla in 2008.

