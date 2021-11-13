Pope thanks journalists for helping expose Church sex scandals

(Reuters) Pope Francis on Saturday thanked journalists for helping to uncover the clerical sexual abuse scandals that the Roman Catholic Church initially tried to cover up.

The Pope praised what he called the "mission" of journalism and said it was vital for reporters to get out of their newsrooms and discover what was happening in the outside world to counter misinformation often found online.

"(I) thank you for what you tell us about what is wrong in the Church, for helping us not to sweep it under the carpet, and for the voice you have given to the abuse victims," the Pope said.

Francis was speaking at a ceremony to honor two veteran correspondents -- Philip Pullella of Reuters and Valentina Alazraki of Mexico's Noticieros Televisa -- for their long careers spent covering the Vatican.

The sexual abuse scandals hit the headlines in 2002, when US daily The Boston Globe wrote a series of articles exposing a pattern of abuse of minors by clerics and a widespread culture of concealment within the Church.

