Black police officer in Ohio files charge of employment discrimination over alleged racist activities of former chief

(CNN) A Black police officer subject to apparent racist harassment by his former police chief has filed an employment discrimination charge, asking the Ohio Civil Rights Commission to conduct a full investigation.

Officer Keith Pool of the Sheffield Lake Police Department is also petitioning a court to order the department to turn over records from the police chief's computer.

Pool, 57, made his first public statement Thursday since video of the apparent harassment surfaced in July.

Chief Anthony Campo left the force after video emerged showing him putting a "Ku Klux Klan" label on Pool's raincoat while Pool wasn't looking.

Pool was the department's first -- and at the time of the incident, only -- Black police officer.

