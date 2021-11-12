Mother of 14-year-old girl who went missing for almost a month is arrested, officials say

(CNN) The mother of a missing 14-year-old who was found safe in New York City on Thursday has been charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, authorities in New Jersey said Friday.

The charges against Jamie Moore, 39, include allegations of physical abuse and neglect, according to the release from the Essex County prosecutor's office.

CNN has not been able to determine whether Moore has an attorney.

The 14-year-old and Moore's 3-year-old son have been taken from Moore's custody, the release said.

The teen was found safe in New York City on Thursday. She was last seen at a deli near her home in East Orange, New Jersey, on the morning of October 14.

Read More