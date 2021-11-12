New Jersey teen, who went missing nearly a month ago, has been found in New York

(CNN) Jashyah Moore, who went missing from her home in New Jersey nearly a month ago, has been found safe in New York City, officials said Thursday.

"Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services. She will be returned to New Jersey shortly," Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens said in a news release.

Authorities are planning to hold a news conference on Friday morning with more details on the case.

The 14-year-old was last seen at a deli near her home in East Orange, New Jersey, on the morning of October 14.

The news comes after the reward for any information on her whereabouts was increased to $20,000.

