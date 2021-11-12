Pardon for Homer Plessy, of Plessy v. Ferguson's 'separate but equal' ruling, heads to Louisiana governor's desk

(CNN) Homer Plessy, whose 19th century case Plessy v. Ferguson became a landmark civil rights Supreme Court ruling, is only a step away from a posthumous full pardon from the state of Louisiana.

Plessy's case led to the "separate but equal" doctrine and the Jim Crow laws regarding segregation of other public places like parks and restaurants.

On Friday, the Louisiana Board of Pardons on Friday voted unanimously in favor of a pardon for Plessy, who died in his 60's in 1925. Gov. John Bel Edwards' signature would make the pardon official.

On June 7, 1892, Plessy, a shoemaker purchased a first-class ticket on a Louisiana train and sat in the Whites-only section. When a conductor ordered him to move to a rail car reserved for Blacks, he refused, was arrested and convicted at a trial of violating the Separate Car Act of 1890.

Plessy, who was one-eighth Black, was not caught off guard: He'd been among a group working with the Eastern Louisiana Railroad Company to protest the state law requiring rail companies to provide "separate but equal" places for white and nonwhite customers, and for patrons to follow suit.

