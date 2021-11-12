Kentucky nurse wins $200k lottery prize after retiring from the Covid front lines

(CNN) After 36 years as a nurse, one Kentucky woman had more than earned her retirement -- and now she has plenty of money to retire in style.

That's because she had no sooner retired than she bought a ticket and won a $200,000 lottery prize

"It was unbelievable," she said in a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. "I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working."

Kentucky Lottery officials say the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, bought the $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off game at a convenience store in Prestonburg, in the eastern part of the state.

She played the game in the store and saw that she'd matched the number 20 on the last row of the ticket. Then she scratched off the box to reveal that she'd won the game's top prize.