A rare 'cotton candy' lobster named Haddie was caught in Maine this week

(CNN) Cotton candy is one of the last words most people would use to describe lobster, but one special crustacean fits the bill.

Haddie, a rare cotton candy-colored lobster, was caught in Maine earlier this week. Unlike a regular blackish-brown lobster, Haddie features iridescent blue and pink hues on her body.

Haddie, a rare cotton candy-colored lobster caught off the coast of Maine, has a much lighter hue compared to normal lobsters.

Bill Coppersmith, a Maine lobsterman and supplier for Get Maine Lobster, found the creature in Casco Bay. Get Maine Lobster is an online lobster delivery service.

This is the first cotton candy lobster that a Get Maine Lobster lobsterman has caught, said Mark Murrell, CEO of Get Maine Lobster.

The odds of catching this rare animal is about 1 in 100 million, according to Murrell.

