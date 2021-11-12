Prince Charles' closest aide resigns over cash-for-honors scandal

London (CNN) Michael Fawcett, Prince Charles' longest-serving and closest aide, has quit his role as head of The Prince's Foundation amid an alleged cash-for-honors scandal, the charity said Friday.

The Prince's Foundation launched an inquiry into the claims. Charles has denied any knowledge of the alleged offer of honors in return for donations, with a Clarence House spokesperson previously telling CNN the prince fully supported the charity's ongoing investigation.

A friend of Fawcett's told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper , which first reported the resignation: "Michael has resigned and he will never be coming back. He has lost five stone in weight and is a shadow of his former self."

Fawcett has been accused of using his position and influence to help Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz obtain an honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (or CBE) title, according to the Sunday Times.

Prince Charles is seen with his then-valet Michael Fawcett in an undated photo.

