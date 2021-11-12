(CNN) New Zealand batsman Devon Conway will miss the T20 World Cup final against Australia on Sunday after breaking his hand by punching his bat.

An x-ray confirmed Conway had broken a fifth metacarpal in his right hand after hitting his bat out of frustration following his dismissal in his team's semifinal win against England on Wednesday.

"He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

"Devon is hugely passionate about playing for the BLACKCAPS and no one is more disappointed at the moment than he is -- so we're really trying to rally around him.

"It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it's not the smartest thing he's done, there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury."

