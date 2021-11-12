The Los Angeles Clippers down the Miami Heat, extend winning streak to six

(CNN) The Los Angeles Clippers secured their sixth victory in a row, hanging on to beat the visiting Miami Heat 112-109 despite 22 points from Kyle Lowry in the fourth.

Miami stormed ahead by as many as 17 points in the first quarter, but LA fought back with a strong second quarter to make it 58-56 at half-time.

The Clippers kept their foot on the gas in the third, outscoring the Heat 30-20, making it 86-78 heading into the fourth.

The Clippers' Reggie Jackson driving to the basket against the Miami Heat on November 11, 2021.

Heat star Lowry put the pressure on the Clippers in the fourth, scoring 22 of Miami's 31 in the final period, but it wasn't enough as LA hung on late to pick up the win.

Paul George continued his excellent start to the season, scoring 27 points, and Reggie Jackson added all of his 22 in the second half.

Read More