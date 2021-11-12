Germany thrashes Liechtenstein 9-0 in FIFA World Cup qualifier

(CNN) Germany recorded its biggest win in 15 years with a 9-0 thumping of Liechtenstein in the sides' FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

A miserable night for Liechtenstein got off to a terrible start as Jens Hofer was red carded for a high challenge on Leon Goretzka inside the first 10 minutes.

İlkay Gündoğan scored the resulting penalty -- the first of four first-half goals for Germany, which included an own-goal from Daniel Kaufmann and strikes from Leroy Sané and Marco Reus.

Sané tallied Germany's fifth at the start of the second half in Wolfsburg before Thomas Müller made it six with his close range effort at the start of the second half.

Ridle Baku bagged the best goal of the night -- a curling strike into the top corner -- as he added Germany's seventh. Müller then nabbed his brace with a deflected shot and another own-goal -- this time from the head of Maximilian Göppel -- completed the scoring.

Read More