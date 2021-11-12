Flight organizer sentenced over crash that killed football star Emiliano Sala

(CNN) David Henderson, who organized the flight that crashed and left football player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson dead, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for endangering the safety of the aircraft, Cardiff Crown Court confirmed to CNN on Friday.

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were traveling from France to Wales after Cardiff City had agreed to sign the striker from Nantes. The football star had said farewell to his former teammates before boarding the plane that crashed in the English Channel on January 21, 2019.

Sala's body was recovered from the wreckage on February 6, 2019, after a private search for the missing footballer and the pilot was commissioned by his family.

Ibbotson's body has yet to be found, and the plane has also not been retrieved.

Henderson was convicted by a majority verdict of 10 to two in October.

Read More