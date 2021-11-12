Anyone looking to invest in a quality fire pit, you’re in luck — Solo Stove is having a massive sale on its smoke-free fire pits in a range of sizes this weekend only. You’ll find discounts on bundles and buy-one-get-one deals on smaller fire pits that are perfect for camping. These are the lowest prices Solo Stove has had all year, so if you’ve been holding off, now is definitely the time to buy.

Sale items start at $69.99, but knowing Solo Stove, they won’t last for long. Here are some of the best items to shop before they sell out.

Solo Stove Lite ($69.99, originally $89.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Lite

It all started with the Solo Stove Lite, and now you can get one for you and a friend at this great price. Because of the Lite’s small size, it’s perfect to take with you on outdoor trips, and you don’t have to worry about bringing fuel.

Solo Stove Yukon + Stand ($459.99, originally $689.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove

The king of all fire pits, the Yukon’s massive size makes it perfect for big families or those looking to wow with an impressively large yet smoke-free fire pit. Get it now with the stand, which ensures heat won’t transfer to whatever surface the Yukon sits on. This bundle is also available on sale for the Ranger and Bonfire.

Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle ($369.99, originally $639.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove

For those who need a more medium-sized fire pit for their backyard, the Bonfire is the perfect fit. Now you can even save close to $300 when you get it with all the bells and whistles, including the stand, shield to help with stray embers and shelter to protect it from the elements. This bundle is also available on sale for the Ranger and Yukon.

Ranger Cast-Iron Grill Cooking Bundle ($349.99, originally $534.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove

If you fancy yourself an outdoor chef, this bundle is for you. The cast-iron grill attachment means you can grill anywhere you take your Ranger, and you’ll also get a stand to help with heat transfer. While the Ranger is the most portable of the bunch and is perfect to use for grilling while camping, you can also get this grill bundle on sale for the Yukon or Bonfire.

Yukon Ultimate Bundle ($699.99, originally $1,249.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove

For the ultimate holiday treat, you can get the Yukon, plus a stand, shield, shelter, fire pit tools to help you tend to your fire and sticks for roasting. It’s the quintessential campfire experience the whole family can enjoy, and it’s $425 off. You can also get this bundle on sale if you want either the Ranger or the Bonfire.

