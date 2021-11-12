Free People is a one-stop shop when it comes to cozy sweaters, a dress restock and comfy, stylish activewear. And before Black Friday even hits, the brand is gifting us with a 24-hour sale that will be on for one day and one day only.

How much you spend ultimately determines how much of a discount you’ll get during the sale: Customers can take 20% off purchases totaling $250 to $499 and 25% off purchases $50 or more. Shop our picks below before your favorite styles sell out or before the deal ends.

Olivia Tunic ($98; freepeople.com)

Free People Olivia Tunic

Free People’s had a few similar styles over the years, and honestly, nothing beats this loose shirt for Saturdays when you feel like a sweatshirt but want to posh it up a bit.

Nimbus Cashmere Henley ($158; freepeople.com)

Free People Nimbus Cashmere Henley

Two of winter’s coziest wears — cashmere and henleys — merge in this fantastic knit top, which has a boxy, cropped fit and exposed seaming for a little splash of detail.

Happiness Runs Crop ($30; freepeople.com)

Free People Happiness Runs Crop

Perfect for layering under hoodies or zip-ups for yin yoga classes or just chilling on the sofa, this crop top can be worn with or without a bra and comes in a color for every day of the month — and then some.

Bala The Power Ring ($45; freepeople.com)

Free People Bala The Power Ring

It’s not just clothes that are on sale! This five-star-rated workout ring weighs 10 points and incorporates into your at-home workouts (squeeze it with outstretched hands while you squat, for example) with clever ways to work your muscles.

Jackson Cozy Stripe Socks ($14; freepeople.com)

Free People Jackson Cozy Stripe Socks

Pick up a pair for each of your roommates while you’re shopping — these cute striped socks are super-cozy and go great with a tea mug and packet of fancy cocoa as a gift.

Free People Eucalyptus + Siberian Pine Candle ($38; freepeople.com)

Free People Free People Eucalyptus + Siberian Pine Candle

As if you ever needed an excuse to buy another candle, this one is giving us strong winter vibes in a good way: The clean-smelling, therapeutic eucalyptus-and-pine scent is perfect for entryways or at the side of the bath — even unlit, it’ll give the room a fragrance.

Look Into the Sun Maxi Dress ($98; freepeople.com)

Free People Look Into the Sun Maxi Dress

If you have a warm-weather vacation coming up this winter, consider us officially envious. We’ll be all the more so if you post your vacation pics in this cute maxi dress that goes from lunch on the beach to night at the beach bar.

Ruby Jacket ($128; freepeople.com)

Free People Ruby Jacket

Contrast color-blocking switches up your usual shacket — but this one’s just as cozy for indoors or outdoors, layering or not.

Ditsy Floral Bodysuit ($68; freepeople.com)

Free People Ditsy Floral Bodysuit

Consider this the perfect next-level layering piece for your favorite jeans and the season’s A-line miniskirts. There are seven patterns and colorways, so pick a favorite (or two) for your closet.

Boyish The Ricky Jeans ($158; freepeople.com)

Free People Boyish The Ricky Jeans

These eco-minded, retro jeans have a high rise and a flare to add a vintage vibe to your winter looks. It’s anything goes with denim right now, so seize the moment!

So Low So High Cashmere Sweater ($158; freepeople.com)

Free People So Low So High Cashmere Sweater

We’re into this minimalist take on a turtleneck. Style the tan with white jeans for a twist on monochromatic dressing, or curl up in the heathered mauve.

Off To The Races Belt ($225; freepeople.com)

Free People Off To The Races Belt

A just-enough belt that’s not gaudy when it comes to ornamentation but still has a personality, this Western-inspired cincher will go with a range of looks in your closet.