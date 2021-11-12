There’s just one week until most Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions officially kick off, which means we’re already thinking about what items to pick up during the sales. You can bet on a wide range of discounts across all product categories like electronics, home goods and appliances, clothing and accessories, toys and more, but there are a few items in particular we’ll be looking to score discounts on.

Since we shop like it’s our job — because it is — read on for all the products the Underscored team is hoping to snag on Black Friday, and be sure to look out for our coverage on all the best deals happening during the holiday season.

“Making pasta was a quarantine project for me and my family. The Gendrons were like Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, we quarantined together, which was fun but it means I don’t have my own pasta maker (it was my mother’s)! We were very successful in our efforts making pasta from spaghetti to lasagna noodles to ravioli, and now that I’m back in my own home, I’ve been eager to make pasta on my own”. — Katelyn Gendron, SEO Manager

FluentPet Get Started Talking Buttons for Dogs ($79.95; fluentpet.com)

“My dream is to get my dog Miso talking to me like Bunny from TikTok. That way she’ll be able to express herself more, even if all she presses is ‘outside’ and ‘snuggles.’” Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket ($499; higherdose.com)

“Infrared saunas have done wonders for my mental health, skin, digestion…the list goes on. But truthfully, it’s far too expensive to go every week, never mind once a month, which is why investing in Higher Doses’ sauna blanket is high (no pun intended) on my priority list this Black Friday. It’s a pricey item I’m willing to invest in, but I wouldn’t be mad if it was discounted on Black Friday!” — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

“Is a $250 toaster an absurd purchase? Absolutely. But if I’m going to have appliances cluttering up my very small kitchen counter than I’m going to make sure they’re beautiful to look at. All of Smeg’s appliances are gorgeous but there is something about the shape of this toaster that I just truly love.” — Delaney Strunk, programming editor

Alo Scoop Neck Sweatshirt Bra and Courtside Tearaway Snap Pant Set ($186; aloyoga.com)

“​​I love the tearaway design on the pants in this set and I think it would be so cute for going from class to the gym!” — Soumya Jhaveri, social intern

Brooklinen Marlow Pillow ($65; brooklinen.com)

“I’m always looking to upgrade my bedding to get better sleep. And nothing’s worse than a worn out pillow. So I’m hoping to get the Brooklinen Marlow Pillow on sale this Black Friday. It’s adjustable and made of memory foam, and our tester loved it when we first tried it out.” — Scott Simone, deputy editor

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds ($279; amazon.com)

“I love the noise-cancellation in Bose headphones but hate wearing over-ears when I’m out running errands. I think these earbuds will strike the perfect balance of quality and comfort and I hope they’re on sale.” – Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Vitamix Immersion Blender ($149.95; vitamix.com)

“Since my all time favorite thing to cook is chicken curry, I plan on buying the Vitamix Immersion Blender this year because it’s the perfect tool for making my curry extra smooth and evenly distributing spice and flavor.” — Richa Srivastava, business development coordinator

Perfect Pot ($165; fromourplace.com)

“I got the Instagram-famous Always Pan about a year ago, and it’s truly the star of my kitchen: I display it on my stovetop at all times, and I use it to cook about 90% of my meals that involve frying, sautéing, steaming, etc. But just a few months ago, Our Place unveiled its latest cooking innovation, the Perfect Pot, and I’ve been coveting it ever since. It’s safe for oven use, and I know it would look amazing in the kitchen next to it’s Always Pan companion.” — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Nintendo Switch OLED ($495.05; walmart.com)

“As a longtime Nintendo Switch user, I’m hoping to upgrade to the brand-new OLED model for Black Friday. I do 70% of my Switch gaming in handheld mode, so the extra screen real estate and crisper visuals would go a long way. I also love the new kickstand that extends across the entire backside of the system, making playing on planes or trains much easier.” — Daniel Toy, copy editor

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 10 oz ($99.95; amazon.com)

“As someone who always sips her coffee slowly and never seems to get to the bottom of the mug before it completely cools down, I’ve had my eye on an Ember mug for ages now. I’ve heard so many great things about how it will keep your coffee warmer longer — better than a lot of insulated mugs I’ve tried — and I need that while I distractedly sip my java at my desk during work. That being said, $100 is a stiff price for a coffee mug, even if it is temperature-regulating, so I hope I can snag a deal on it and save even more money when I no longer have to pour half of my cold coffee down the sink.” — Kristin Magaldi, associate editor

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer ($89.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

“I’ve wanted an air fryer for so long and after reading our best air fryer article, I decided that it was long overdue for me to own one for myself. This Black Friday the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is on my radar! My kitchen and inner chef deserves it.” — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

Anker Nano II 45W Fast Charger ($39.99; amazon.com); Anker Nano II 65W Fast Charger ($54.99; amazon.com)

“I’m a huge fan and avid user of the Anker Nano II chargers — especially the tiny and cool 45-watt or 65-watt model. I am hopeful we’ll see some sales around these super fast charging bricks this Black Friday and will most certainly scoop a few up.” — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

Lenovo L24q-30 Monitor ($259.98; amazon.com)

“I’m hoping to buy a Lenovo L24q-30 Monitor, which was named CNN Underscored’s best overall computer monitor of 2021. I have been working on my laptop during the entire pandemic, but moving into the new year I’d love to upgrade my WFH office setup with a larger monitor. Hoping to score this one at a discount!” — Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Away The Large Suitcase ($325; awaytravel.com)

“I’m planning to finally make the jump from a shoft-shell checked luggage to a hard-shell option. And, I’m looking to get my first Away product. So I’m eyeing The Large suitcase this Black Friday.” — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt. ($299.96; surlatable.com)

“​​I’ve had my eye on a Le Creuset Dutch Oven for the past three years. I chose to finally pull the trigger and buy one after this model won our ‘best splurge Dutch oven’ after rigorous testing. These are beautiful, durable, and known for their excellent quality.” — Maureen Clark, analyst

Wild One Harness Walk Kit in Cocoa ($98, originally $118; wildone.com)

“R-I-P to my pup’s Wild One Harness Walk Kit in Limited Edition shade Butter that he has (to my surprise) already grown out of! I’m seriously hoping this kit will go on sale during Black Friday because it is by far the most durable harness and leash we own. Plus, I am obsessed with the Cocoa color for fall/winter and might be biased, but think it’d look perfect with his shaggy auburn coat.” — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

“I’m hoping to get a nicer cookware set during Cyber Week, like the Cuisinart Professional Series 11 Pieces Stainless Steel Cookware Set. Cooking has always been a passion of mine, I’ve just never been able to invest in a higher-end cookware set due to the higher-end price tags. This is definitely the year to take the plunge because the savings are the biggest I have ever seen on amazing cookware lines!” — Hayley Kinne, Associate Manager, Business Development

“I recently discovered linen sheets, and now you could say I’m full-on obsessed. I’ve been eying these colorful options from Bed Threads for a while now. If they go on sale, I may just have to snag a set or two.” — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

With Jean Naomi Set in Water Babies ($189, originally $259; withjean.com)

“I’m already dreaming of Spring Break and this set from With Jean is perfect for the beach, sightseeing, dinner or anything else I might be doing on vacation. I love the versatility of the scarf top and the amount of ways it can be styled.” — Soumya Jhaveri, social intern

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water ($23.99; amazon.com)

“​​This makeup remover is a workhorse. I use it every time I remove makeup as part of my double cleanse. It takes off waterproof mascara and eyeliner with ease. It’s super gentle but not excessively oily. It is a bit more expensive than drugstore options, but it’s worth every penny. Unlike cheaper competitors it doesn’t burn my eyes or cause errant breakouts. I wait for sales like Cyber Week to bulk buy”. — Maureen Clark, analyst

Big Agnes Lost Dog 15 Sleeping Bag (starting at $189.95; rei.com)

“While REI typically celebrates Black Friday by encouraging people to go into nature, its annual Gear Up Get Out Sale always has great deals. I need to upgrade my sleeping bag, and I absolutely love all things Big Agnes.” — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Alesis Drums Nitro Mesh Kit ($379; amazon.com)

“I’ve been wanting an electronic drum kit for my home recordings (and to just be able to hit things after a long day) for years now, so I’m really hoping to score a deal on Alesis’ Nitro Mesh Kit this Black Friday. This set is pretty popular and well-reviewed for the price, has hundreds of sounds tailored for different genres, and most crucially for my one-bedroom apartment, can be easily folded up when not in use and doesn’t make a lot of noise.” — Michael Andronico, Senior Tech Writer

“There are no words for how utterly obsessed I am with Free People’s newest line of Movement fleece jackets, particularly this style and all of the vibrant, joy-sparking Free People launches Movement fleeces – seasonal wardrobe must-havesolors it comes in. I’m manifesting a MAJOR sale on Black Friday so I can snag a few different colors for myself — and my friends and family members — because who wouldn’t want this as a Christmas gift?” — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum ($249.99, originally $379.99; target.com)

“I want a Dyson V8 so badly. I’m tired of using my heavy, bulky vacuum that is incredibly hard to maneuver. This model is light, agile and is made specifically for picking up pet hair. With a small pup at home, it’s so necessary. I also love how it has 40 minutes of cordless run time. Right now this offer at Target is a great discount, but I’m going to wait to see if I can get an even better one.” — Kristin Magaldi, associate editor

“Glossier’s Milky Jelly and Futuredew are both staples in my skincare routine, and while the set that combines them is already a great deal, Black Friday is a good time to stock up on them with an additional discount.” — Soumya Jhaveri, social intern

“I still haven’t started building out my smart home, but since I have an iPhone and an Apple TV, I’ve been eyeing the HomePod mini for a while. Now that Apple has released fun colors like this bright orange, I might finally get one.” — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

“I have these exact Ugg boots in black, and they’re my go-to for keeping my toes toasty when temperatures drop down below 30. Now that they come in this cozy olive color that matches well with fall ‘fits, I’d love to add another pair to my boot rotation.” — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

“This mug could not be any cuter — I mean, who doesn’t want to drink coffee with a cute photo of their pup on the front? I know I do. Not only do I want to buy one for myself, but I want to snag a couple for my friends that are new pet parents, as well. I’m hoping West and Willow will run a sale during Black Friday, but if not, I have zero self control and will still be buying.” — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

AT-AT Lego Set ($799.99; lego.com)

“I’m a big fan of LEGOs as a whole and I’ve really always wanted an ultimate collector series set. So the new $799 AT-AT is just a ton of money for a lot of lego bricks, but if it happens to go on sale — like the UCS Millennium Falcon did in a past Prime Day — you can bet I’ll try to scoop it up.” — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

Brooklinen Luxury Sateen Sheets Core Set ($157.50, originally $175; brooklinen.com)

“I love the look and feel of sateen sheets, especially those from Brooklinen. I find them to be cool and comfortable against my sensitive skin, especially as a hot sleeper.” — Katelyn Gendron, SEO Manager