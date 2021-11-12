This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Under Armour fleece, discounted Solo Stoves and savings on electronics, appliances and more at Best Buy. All that and more below.

REI REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this winter and beyond, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer is currently having its Gear Up Get Out sale from now through Nov. 22, with tons of markdowns on outdoor essentials. A few highlights: Save up to 25% off REI Co-op brand jackets, shirts and base layers, up to 25% off smartwool clothing, up to 25% off camping gear from Solo Stove, Osprey and Deuter and up to 25% off jackets from Fjallraven, The North Face and KUHL. REI members will also get special deals up to 40% off, so be sure to head over to REI while supplies last.

Solo Stove Solo Stove

Right now the coveted outdoor fire pit retailer is offering a buy-one-get-one deal so that you can snag a Solo Stove for you and your friend. The Solo Stove Lite, Titan and Campfire are all available in the promotion, and they’re small and light enough to take on your next camping trip. Prices start at $69.99, which is the lowest we’ve seen for a Solo Stove. You’ll also find other deals on individual Solo Stoves as well as bundles right now as a part of the brand’s early Back Friday sales.

Best Buy Best Buy

The early Black Friday deals at Best Buy continue with a slew of new discounts just added today during the retailer’s Wish List Event. Now you can find sales on Apple products like the AirPods Max, discounts on Surface laptops, deals on Samsung products like TVs and soundbars and discounted appliances, to name just a few. If you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done early or you simply want to snag the best prices on electronics, head over to Best Buy now.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

If you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, appliances and more ahead of the holidays, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer is currently offering 20% off some of its most popular items — some of which are already discounted — when you use the code FRIENDS21 at checkout.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from cast-iron skillets, knife sharpeners, coffee machines, dinnerware and more. Top brands like Breville and Viking are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Under Armour Under Armour

Under Armour wants you to stay cozy and warm this season and is offering a variety of deals on fleeces at the Outlet. Right now select fleece products like jackets, pullovers and more are under $30, with fleeces for adults at $29 and fleeces for kids at just $24. Use the code FLEECE at checkout for all items that apply.

More deals to shop

• Members get early access to Black Friday deals from Adidas through Monday. You’ll find up to 50% off on running jackets, sneakers and more, so shop while supplies last.

• Gear up for winter adventures in the outdoors with up to 30% off camping essentials at Backcountry.

• Take 25% off sustainable, sleekly designed winter outerwear through Monday at Prana.

• You still need sunnies in the winter! Coordinate your shades with your cold weather outfits with Quay Australia’s BOGO sale from now through Sunday.

• Ensure a sound night’s sleep with 35% off Cocoon by Sealy’s Chill Memory Foam Mattress and 35% off the brand’s Chill Hybrid Mattress. Bonus? You’ll also receive free pillows and a sheet set with purchase.

• Take 40% off skin care from gentle, effective brands like Eucerin, Aquaphor and more at Amazon.

• Take 30% to 50% off your purchase of activewear and not-so-activewear over at Reebok with the code FAM during its Friends and Family sale, going on now.

• Upgrade your bedding with organic sheets and more from Boll & Branch and save 20% off orders of $250 or more with the promo code HOLIDAY now.

• It’s holiday photo (and red wine) time! Crest Whitestrips are currently $11 off at Amazon, so stock up now.

• Head to Amazon now to take up to 15% off Amazon Basics kitchen essentials — it’s never a bad idea to have a backup water filter or a second wine opener on hand during this time of year.

Deals you may have missed

Columbia Columbia

The holiday season is officially on the way, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. You’ll get up to 40% off select gear, plus free shipping on all orders of $99 or more. So be sure to stock up on warm seasonal essentials while the sale lasts.

Omsom Omsom

Pack your cabinets with delicious Asian seasonings to spice up all your dishes now that Omsom is having a sale. Get 15% off sitewide when you use the code EARLY and splurge on the Try ’Em All Set, which features Omsom’s entire collection, or select the pack of seasonings that meets your taste preferences. Read our full review here.

Nordstrom Rack Ugg

Nordstrom Rack is making sure you stay warm and cozy this season with major savings on Ugg. You’ll find a variety of boots, slippers, flats and pajamas with fur lining from the ultra-comfy brand now up to 53% off while supplies last.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) ($89, originally $119; walmart.com)

Apple Apple AirPods

If you’re late to the AirPods game, you can snag yourself a pair now for under $90, with the charging case included. You’ll get hands-free access to Siri, crystal-clear sound and an overall quality wireless headphone experience. Just be sure to buy them now before they sell out.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) ($99.99, originally $129; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is equipped to truly transform your iPad experience, and right now the second-generation model is down to just $99.99 at Amazon. The tool is designed to be as fluid and responsive as a traditional writing instrument, not to mention the handiness of its magnetic attachment and pairing to your iPad. It’s compatible with an iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Toms Toms

If your footwear collection isn’t quite winter-ready, head over to Toms now where you can snag 35% off sitewide and up to 65% off sales styles. Shop the brand’s famed slip-ons (including plaid styles that are perfect for the season) along with cozy slippers, cute boots and more.

Always Pan ($99, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. There’s no code necessary to save $46 on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use the code THANKFUL to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this fall.

Dyson Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Stick Vacuum

Dyson stick vacuums are some of the best and most coveted on the market, making this deal on the Outsize Absolute+ that much more exceptional. Right now you can get this stick vac for $150 off, plus free tools worth up to $75 for free when you add them to your basket. The Outsize Absolute+ features a laser that detects microscopic dust to pick up even the dirt you can’t see. It can also run for up to 120 minutes on charge and it comes with a full-size bin so you have to empty it less.

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off mattresses like the Wave Hybrid, the Nova Hybrid and the Original. All other products are 10% off, including pillows, sheets, bed frames and more. If you opt for bundles, you’ll save even more, with savings up to 20% off.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS ($389.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

APPLE The new Apple Watch Series 7

Just in time for the holidays, we’re seeing the first discount on the new Apple Watch Series 7. Right now on Amazon, you can get $10 off the MSRP. In our testing, we found the new, larger OLED display to definitely be an upgrade, especially when it came to older Apple Watch models. Snag it now for yourself or for someone on your list during this rare sale.

Macy's Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Cookware

Macy’s is the latest to join the list of retailers with early Black Friday deals, and starting today it’s marking down more than 23,000 items, like clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more. You’ll find deals like 70% off fine jewelry, 70% off winter bedding and women’s coats starting at $24.99 — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Browse now to get your holiday shopping done early.

Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is starting Black Friday early so you can pick up presents and supplies for your four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features up to 40% off on your first Autoship order; buy three, get one free on toys, treats and more; and up to 30% off on other great Cyber Deals for all pets. Chewy will also be having periodic flash deals from now until Nov. 23, so be sure to check back regularly for all the sales.

Target

Black Friday has come early at Target. The mega-retailer is now offering a ton of sales in a variety of product categories that will have you done with holiday shopping before you even get your turkey. Each week, there will be a new round of deals at Black Friday prices, with items getting swapped out for fresh bargains each Sunday until Black Friday itself. There will also be daily deals on things like SodaStreams and Roku TVs, so check in throughout the month for these rotating one-hit wonders. Plus, if prices dip lower at any point until Dec. 24, Target will offer a price match guarantee, so you’re sure to get the best deal.

Lowe's Lowe's

Lowe’s is kicking off Black Friday early with its Seasons of Savings event, happening now. You’ll find over 23,000 items on offer, with deals on appliances, tools, smart home electronics, holiday decorations and more. We’re seeing big names like DeWalt, LG and Maytag included in the sale, to name just a few, so head over to the Lowe’s site to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.