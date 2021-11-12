Faux fur coats come in a huge range of cuts and colors these days, making it easy to get the look of luxury without the cruelty — or the hefty price tag. From the ultra glamorous to the cropped and casual, there’s a faux fur option out there for every style and budget.

To help you find the jacket of your dreams, we chatted with professional stylists about their favorite fauxs for men and women across a wide range of price points. Whether you dress them up or just toss them on over a chunky sweater and jeans, these coats will keep you warm and stylish all winter long.

Women’s faux fur coats and jackets

Asos Asos Design Plush Faux Fur Shacket

With its oversized fit, button closure and spread collar, fashion stylist Liz Rundbaken says that this ‘90s-inspired shacket “still manages to look modern. Who knew streetwear could be so cuddly?”

Apparis Apparis Stella Jacket

“The plastic in more cheaply produced faux fur can be really bad for the environment,” Rundbaken says, which is why she loves vegan fashion brand Apparis (which actually got its start by making exclusively faux fur outerwear). Rundbaken calls the brand’s popular Stella coat, which comes in a whopping 11 colors, “super plush with amazing looking fur and a timeless style.”

Anthropologie Anthropologie Leopard Faux Fur Coat

“Leopard and pink is my favorite print color combination,” says stylist and vintage boutique owner Loredana Buonopane. And while a bit of a splurge, she adds that leopard is basically a neutral these days — “so this will go with just about anything.”

Nordstrom Bernardo Animal Print Double Breasted Bouclé Coat

If you love leopard but are on a tighter budget, check out this gorgeous option in the trendy print from Bernardo (which just so happens to currently be 40% off!).

Nordstrom Nordstrom Belted Recycled Polyester Faux Fur Coat

Rundbaken praises Nordstrom’s “plush, silky and fluffy” coat for being made from recycled plastic, calling it “as comfortable as wearing your robe to the store, but sooo much chicer.”

Avec Les Filles Oversized Teddy Faux Fur Coat ($199; aveclesfilles.com)

Avec Les Filles Avec Les Filles Oversized Teddy Faux Fur Coat

Rundbaken likes that this Avec Les Filles coat “feels lean even though it’s listed as oversized” and appreciates “the almost curly texture of the fur.” The coat, which comes in a warm cocoa brown or flirty rose hue, has proven so popular that some sizes are out of stock; check Verishop and Nordstrom for additional inventory.

Avec Les Filles Avec Les Filles Faux Fur Coat

If you strike out finding the above Avec Les Filles in your size, check out this similar (and on sale!) option from the brand, offered in seven fun colors like mauve, emerald and deep navy.

Eloquii Checkerboard Coat ($184.95; eloquii.com)

Eloquii Eloquii Checkerboard Coat

“Checkerboard prints are all the rage right now,” according to Buonopane. “This one feels very current yet ‘90s at the same time” and is a “great option from plus size brand Eloquii.”

Asos Missguided Recycled Faux Fur Bomber Jacket

With its zip fastening, fitted cuffs and a drawstring detail, this coat will “make you’ll feel like a streetwear Snow Queen,” says Rundbaken. It also happens to made of recycled fur and is a total steal at just $56.

A&F Faux Mohair Mini Puffer ($136, originally $160; abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie A&F Faux Mohair Mini Puffer

If you haven’t stepped foot in an Abercrombie since the early aughts, you’re missing out: the brand has made a major comeback, Buonopane says, calling its current options “more refined and, dare I say, cooler” than ever. She recommends this mini puffer, which “is super cropped and comes in a faux mohair fabric that will keep the chill out.”

Nordstrom Blank NYC Cropped Faux Fur Jacket

Rundbaken warns that sometimes the wrong faux fur coat can make you look bulky. Not so with this popular jacket from Blank NYC, which “strikes just the right balance between slim and puffed.” It also comes in multiple colors, including classic black, chocolate brown and pale pink.

Nordstrom Halogen Faux Fur Teddy Coat

Made from recycled fibers, this cozy coat is another option that’s both “wallet and earth-friendly,” says Rundbaken. Both the reddish brown and olive models are unique enough to make a statement but muted enough to fit right in with your existing wardrobe.

Sandy Liang x Target Faux Mink Zip-Hup Hooded Jacket ($38.25; target.com)

Target Sandy Liang x Target Faux Mink Zip-Hup Hooded Jacket

Rundbaken recommends this affordable, super soft coat from Sandy Liang’s collaboration with Target, which mixes cuddliness with a bit of the designer’s “downtown NYC cool-girl vibe.”

Asos Asos Design Hooded Faux Fur Maxi Coat in Sage

For something “swaggy and snuggly,” Rundbaken likes this long sage coat from Asos’ in-house brand. It features a satin-line hood and is also available in Asos’ Curve fit.

Apparis Myra Coat ($450; apparis.com)

Apparis Apparis Myra Coat

Another eco-friendly option from Apparis, the Myra coat is made from recycled fibers. “This luxurious hooded coat feels good on you and your conscience,” Rundbaken says.

Men’s faux fur coats and jackets

Monitaly Faux Fur Coat ($660; mrporter.com)

Mr. Porter Monitaly Faux Fur Coat

Both stylists highly recommended this plush Monitaly coat, which Buonopane says “reminds me of a soft teddy bear — but a super tailored, impeccably dressed one.” Rundbaken loves how “the silky short pile fur makes the coat feel warm yet polished.”

Fabulous Furs Men’s Reversible Faux Fur Storm Coat ($399; neimanmarcus.com)

Neiman Marcus Fabulous Furs Men’s Reversible Faux Fur Storm Coat

This sleek Fabulous Furs coat is great “for men who love fur but don’t want to look like a walking plushy,” says Rundbaken, who appreciates that it’s “more on the sleek side and looks like a traditional men’s overcoat but fuzzed over.”

Macy's Guess Men’s Faux Shearling Overcoat

Warm and waterproof, this Guess jacket is essentially a winterized version of your favorite peacoat, says Rundbaken, elevated by its “quality looking faux fur and suede.”

H&M H&M Faux Shearling Jacket

Buonopane also loves this shearling option from H&M, which comes in classic black or eye-catching off white. “The patches and drawstring details seal the deal for me,” she adds.

Asos Topman Borg Shacket in Rust

This Topman shacket looks surprisingly clean and structural, says Rundbaken, who also appreciates its “rich golden brown color.”

Nordstrom BlankNYC Snowed In Faux Fur Lined Jacket

This simple jacket’s faux suede looks just like the real thing, Rundbaken says, adding that it “would look great with a chunky turtleneck and jeans.”