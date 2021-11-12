Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks in Beijing's Great Hall of the People in 2017. In pictures: Chinese President Xi Jinping

A landmark resolution, adopted by the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday, November 11, is expected to further strengthen President Xi Jinping's hold on power and set him up for a third term in office next year.

Xi was first elected in 2013, a few months after he succeeded Hu Jintao as general secretary of China's Communist Party. In 2018, the country's constitution was changed to abolish term limits, paving the way for Xi to stay in power indefinitely.

Under Xi, China has adopted more autocratic domestic policies while turning increasingly confrontational abroad.

On Monday, he will sit down with US President Joe Biden for a virtual summit. It's the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden entered the White House in January. The scheduled talks come amid intensifying competition and heightened tensions between the two superpowers across a number of fronts.