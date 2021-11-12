Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks in Beijing's Great Hall of the People in 2017.
In pictures: Chinese President Xi Jinping

Updated 11:08 PM ET, Fri November 12, 2021

A landmark resolution, adopted by the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday, November 11, is expected to further strengthen President Xi Jinping's hold on power and set him up for a third term in office next year.

Xi was first elected in 2013, a few months after he succeeded Hu Jintao as general secretary of China's Communist Party. In 2018, the country's constitution was changed to abolish term limits, paving the way for Xi to stay in power indefinitely.

Under Xi, China has adopted more autocratic domestic policies while turning increasingly confrontational abroad.

On Monday, he will sit down with US President Joe Biden for a virtual summit. It's the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden entered the White House in January. The scheduled talks come amid intensifying competition and heightened tensions between the two superpowers across a number of fronts.

XI, left, stands with his father, Xi Zhongxun, and his younger brother, Xi Yuanping, in 1958. Xi Zhongxun was a communist revolutionary who held several positions in the National People's Congress.
From 1969 to 1975, Xi worked as an agricultural laborer in Liangjiahe, China. He was among the millions of urban youths who were "sent down," forced to leave cities to work as laborers in the countryside.
Xi, right, poses for a photo as a college student in 1977.
A 1979 photo of Xi as he worked for the general office of the Central Military Commission. From 1979 to 1982, Xi was the personal secretary for Defense Minister Geng Biao.
Xi listens to villagers in north China's Zhengding County in 1983. At the time, he was secretary of the Zhengding County Committee.
Xi poses for a photo as he sits in his office in 1983.
Xi -- in the back row, second from right -- poses with a group in Muscatine, Iowa, in 1985. As part of an agricultural delegation, he was making his first trip to the United States.
Xi receives a key to the city from Muscatine Mayor Gerald Powell.
