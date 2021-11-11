North Taurid meteor shower may bring another round of fireballs for November

(CNN) If you missed the peak of South Taurids last week, the North Taurid meteor shower will shine this Thursday and Friday, potentially producing a few of its signature fireballs.

The Taurids bring slow and steady streams from September to December. The peaks aren't as eventful and defined as some other meteor showers, such as the Perseids in August , according to EarthSky . But the Taurids are known for the occasional fireball, which is a meteor that shines more vibrantly than Venus, the brightest object in the sky.

North Taurid meteor showers produce about five visible meteors per hour at a relatively slow speed.

North and South Taurids have slightly different streams in the sky, but both appear to emerge from the head of the constellation Taurus the Bull, which the showers are named after. Debris from the Comet 2P/Encke produces both North and South Taurid showers, according to EarthSky.

When to look up at the night sky

