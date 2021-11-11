This story was excerpted from the November 11 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Paris may be a gastronome's paradise, but there's only so much humble pie a superpower will eat.

Paris insists its tantrum was not about money -- though the loss of the subs deal dealt a blow to French shipbuilding. Instead the Elysee said it felt betrayed by its oldest ally (though made clear it didn't expect much better from the Brits with whom post-Brexit relations are plumbing disastrous lows). The spat dented the Biden administration's self-awarded reputation for foreign policy expertise, already battered by its chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal. The affair also exposed political maladroitness from the White House since it deeply embarrassed Macron, who is running for reelection.

Read More