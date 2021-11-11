Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies during his homicide trial
in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, November 10. Rittenhouse, 18, said he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum last year. Rittenhouse shot at four people, shooting three and killing two, during the chaotic unrest
that happened in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. The prosecution has sought to show Rittenhouse illegally possessed his rifle and acted criminally and recklessly.
Sean Krajacic/Pool/Getty Images
The week in 35 photos
Updated 9:44 PM ET, Thu November 11, 2021
A couple of high-profile trials have been taking place in the United States this week.
In Kenosha, Wisconsin, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial for the shooting deaths of two people last year. Rittenhouse took the stand on Wednesday and said he fired his rifle in self-defense while people were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Meanwhile, in Brunswick, Georgia, three White men are charged with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man. They have pleaded not guilty.
Here are some of the other stories that made headlines from November 5-11, as well as some photos that caught our eye.