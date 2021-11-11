Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies during his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, November 10. Rittenhouse, 18, said he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum last year. Rittenhouse shot at four people, shooting three and killing two, during the chaotic unrest that happened in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. The prosecution has sought to show Rittenhouse illegally possessed his rifle and acted criminally and recklessly.
Sean Krajacic/Pool/Getty Images

The week in 35 photos

Updated 9:44 PM ET, Thu November 11, 2021

Sean Krajacic/Pool/Getty Images

A couple of high-profile trials have been taking place in the United States this week.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial for the shooting deaths of two people last year. Rittenhouse took the stand on Wednesday and said he fired his rifle in self-defense while people were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Meanwhile, in Brunswick, Georgia, three White men are charged with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man. They have pleaded not guilty.

Here are some of the other stories that made headlines from November 5-11, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

A couple views a memorial Tuesday, November 9, that is dedicated to those who died at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Nine people were killed and dozens were injured last week during a crowd surge at a Travis Scott concert. Survivors of the surge described scenes where many attendees were pressed together and at times unable to stay upright or breathe.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Migrants sit by a fire at a tent camp near the Poland-Belarus border on Wednesday, November 10. Thousands of migrants are stranded at the border between the two countries. The migrants -- most of whom are from the Middle East and Asia -- have been trying to get into Poland from the Belarusian side of the Kuznica border crossing. They are hoping to travel from Poland deeper into Europe. Charities say the migrants are battling freezing weather and that there is a lack of food and medical attention, with reports of beatings and grueling conditions continuing to emerge.
Ramil Nasibulin/TASS/Getty Images
Singer and actor Lady Gaga attends the London premiere of her newest film, "House of Gucci," on Tuesday, November 9.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are joined by former Presidents and first ladies for the funeral of former Secretary of State Colin Powell on Friday, November 5. The service was held at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC. Standing with the Bidens, from left, are former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Migrating great white pelicans gather at a water reservoir in Mishmar HaSharon, Israel, on Monday, November 8.
Amir Cohen/Reuters
Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Pakistani activist, has gotten married, she announced on social media on Tuesday, November 9. Her husband is Asser Malik, an operations manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board. Yousafzai gained international recognition for her activism against the Taliban's efforts to stop girls from attending school. When she was 15, she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban and flown to England to receive treatment.
Malin Fezehai