University of Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is charged with rape

(CNN) University of Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is facing a rape charge after a 21-year-old woman accused him of nonconsensual sex last month, according to authorities.

Anderson voluntarily surrendered to police Wednesday evening, attorney Steve Sadow told CNN in a statement.

"Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court," Sadow said.

The arrest comes nearly two weeks after the Athens-Clarke County Police Department opened an investigation after the woman accused the linebacker of rape.

According to an incident report dated October 29, the woman said she was at a residence between midnight and 7 a.m. that day after having some drinks, and was woken up by Anderson penetrating her while she was lying in bed. The woman said it was nonconsensual and she was able to leave, the report states.

Read More