Pennsylvania's school mask mandates remain for now after governor appeals court ruling striking the policy

(CNN) Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf moved swiftly Wednesday in appealing a state court ruling that struck down the face mask requirement in schools, effectively keeping the mandate in place temporarily.

Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon ruled the acting secretary of Pennsylvania's health department, lacked the authority to implement the school face mask mandate, deciding that it was "improperly issued" in September. But the governor's office disagreed and immediately filed an appeal of the ruling, which means masks are staying -- for now.

"The Secretary of Health's authority is clearly outlined in existing law," Wolf's office said in a statement to CNN.

In Pennsylvania, Fizzano Cannon referred to a previous court decision, concluding that Beam's mask mandate order was required to undergo the state's regulatory review process because there wasn't a statewide emergency when the order was implemented. The state's Covid-19 emergency declaration ended in June after the legislature voted to do so.

