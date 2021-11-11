(CNN) This Veterans Day, restaurants, businesses and entertainment venues are offering freebies and deals for America's active military personnel and veterans.

Although many of these deals are available only on-site, there are a handful valid online this year and others that can be saved and used at a later date. Most of these are eligible for those with proof of service.

Here's a list of some of the best Veterans Day giveaways this year.

Restaurants

Applebee's: For the 14th consecutive year, all active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard are eligible for a : For the 14th consecutive year, all active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard are eligible for a free entrée at participating locations. The offer also includes a $5 bounce back card to redeem within three weeks.