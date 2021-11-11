This neighborhood committed to being net-zero. Then a new developer moved in

(CNN) Dar-Lon Chang once held out hope that the fossil fuel industry would pivot to clean energy.

As a former engineer at an oil company in Houston, Chang said he conducted research on natural gas -- then considered a "bridge fuel" to transition to renewables -- and found cleaner ways to extract and use fossil fuels. Chang worked there for more than 15 years but said not only was his research on cleaner extraction not used, his concerns about the climate crisis were dismissed.

"So all these things got me thinking of leaving," Chang told CNN. "But more than that, I wanted to leave Houston because my daughter was born just a couple months before Hurricane Ike in 2008."

In 2015, Chang and his wife started searching for a new place to put down roots. They found what they were looking for at the Geos Neighborhood in Arvada, Colorado -- a net-zero community where each home has a solar array and a herd of goats to keep the grass and weeds at bay.

"We were shocked and amazed that the technologies were already available to build a house where you don't have to have natural gas," Chang said. "You can generate as much electricity as you use, and to have a whole community built on this? We were really impressed."

Chang and his family moved to Geos in 2019. It was the antithesis of what he knew back in Houston, and he said it was proof that an all-electric, net-zero future is possible. There, he and his neighbors were in complete control of their eco-community.

To them, it was idyllic.

But in 2020, a new developer took over and upended the community when it announced natural gas lines would be installed in the newest homes, shattering the promise of Geos and the dreams of the former developer and the neighborhood's residents.

A battle over natural gas

The original developer, Norbert Klebl, said he began designing the Geos community 15 years ago. The Austria-born engineer said he wanted to prove that net-zero homes are possible with technology that already exists.

"In Austria, I experienced how people can actually live sustainably and happily in a much better environment than our standard American suburbs," Klebl told CNN. "And I wanted to create this kind of village environment because I'm of the opinion that sustainability starts with community."

Norbert Klebl, the original developer of the Geos Neighborhood.

Klebl and his team of architects strategically crafted every inch of Geos and its first 28 homes.

Because sunshine means warmth and energy, homes were laid out in a checkerboard-like pattern so one doesn't cast a shadow over the other. Along with solar panels on each roof, Klebl included energy-efficient washers and dryers, triple-paned windows for insulation, LED lights and double garages with charging stations for electric vehicles.

Some houses use geothermal heat pumps, which harness energy from the earth to heat their homes during the winter.

There's a herd of goats that roam a section of the neighborhood -- natural lawn mowers.

But Klebl said he had to sell the neighborhood's remaining, undeveloped land to Peak Development Group in November 2020 to settle a divorce. At first, Peak Development promised the next phase of homes would reflect Klebl's original climate-friendly, sustainable design.

Dar-Lon Chang and his daughter with CNN's Bill Weir next to the herd of goats in Geos.

Chad Ellington, the lead of Peak Development Group, said in a news release at the time that the company plans "to build upon the project's sustainability-driven vision," vowing to "complete the public infrastructure and partner with the local homebuilding community to develop 215 additional net-zero homes over the next two years."

Klebl told CNN he trusted Ellington and was "fully confident" Peak Development would carry on the sustainable torch.

But last spring the company took a different turn. Dream Finders, the builder Peak Development is working with, and the city of Arvada moved forward with installing natural gas lines to build the next phase of homes.

Despite demonstrating that the small net-zero neighborhood of Geos can thrive without fossil fuels, particularly natural gas, Ellington dismissed pleas from residents to keep gas out of the new builds. He said the decision was ultimately made by Dream Finders, which will follow "all requirements of the Geos Neighborhood design guidelines," rather than its goals.

"The very passionate existing residents (of Geos) are a bit misinformed and were apparently misled by the prior developer about what are 'requirements' vs 'goals,'" Ellington told CNN in an email in May. "The prior developer only was able to build out a portion of one of the ten blocks within Geos over a 10 to 15-year period and ultimately failed on executing his vision for Geos."

Ellington declined to do an interview over the phone or on camera.

Brianna Titone, a Democrat who represents the neighborhood in the Colorado House of Representatives, also considered buying a home in Geos but found they were all sold out. As someone who has a master's degree in geochemistry and has done environmental consulting, Titone said she understands the severity of the climate crisis and has been an advocate for the neighborhood's net-zero model.

"Legally, (Geos residents) don't have any recourse to say that this developer has to build these homes in a way that they built the original homes; the builder can do whatever they want," Titone told CNN. "What I told them is that what we really need to do is bring this to the attention of people in other neighborhoods in Colorado and around the country that there's a community that has a plan that actually works."

In June, Titone was among a dozen members of the Colorado state legislature who wrote a letter to Ellington showing support for Arvada's Geos community. In the letter, shared with CNN, the lawmakers noted that the company's development plan "interrupts significant progress toward reducing climate impact in Arvada."

The lawmakers asked Ellington to reconsider the plan to install natural gas lines and take advantage of the "opportunity to place more net-zero homes in the market to compete." The legislators also noted that bringing in fossil fuels will only cause division.

For Titone, the original net-zero plan for Geos is a "goose that lays golden eggs."

"But the developer just sees it as another project where they can just build the homes, sell and move on to the next one," she said. "They could be a leader in producing homes that are energy-efficient or cutting edge, create the demand within their own company, and brag about the fact that they built homes like this, but instead they're killing the goose, and they're not reaping the benefits of the of the golden egg."