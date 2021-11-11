Andy Murray defeats top seed to advance to Stockholm Open quarterfinal

(CNN) Andy Murray has snagged what he thinks is possibly his best result of the year so far, defeating top seed and world No. 10 Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Stockholm Open.

In an impressive and controlled display, the three-time grand slam champion broke his 20-year-old opponent twice in the second set and emerged victorious in a 7-6(4) 6-3 triumph, advancing to the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Murray said it was a "very tough match. He hits the ball huge from the back of the court, so [there was] a lot of long rallies and a lot of running, but it's probably my best win of the season and I want to keep it running.

"Obviously, if I want to move back up the rankings and have good runs and tournaments again, I need to win these matches," he said.

Murray celebrates after winning his match against Sinner.

"I've played a lot of guys ranked between three and four in the world and 15, 16, and I've won a couple of them this year, but I've lost quite a few so it's good to start to turn those matches around. Now, I'm in the quarters, [I want] to have a deep run here."

