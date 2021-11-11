Golden State Warriors improve to 10-1 with win over the Minnesota Timberwolves

(CNN)The Golden State Warriors improved to 10-1 this season with a 123-110 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on Wednesday.
Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 35 points against his former team and Steph Curry -- coming off a 50-point game on Monday -- added 25 points as the Warriors wrapped up their sixth-straight victory.
Conversely, it marked the sixth consecutive defeat for the Timberwolves, who had 20-year-old Anthony Edwards score a game-high 48 points.
"Andrew was just fantastic, the aggression from the beginning of the game, loved his energy. Obviously, he was pretty excited to play against his old team," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said of Wiggins, whose performance featured two dunks over former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.
"We needed everything he brought us tonight: the scoring, the running the floor, getting the foul line, knocking down threes. I thought he was tremendous."
The Warriors' win was, however, marred by the loss of star forward Draymond Green in the third quarter after he picked up a thigh injury and was unable to return to the court.
"It was pretty nasty, he's got some ice on it now and for now just call him questionable for Friday [against the Chicago Bulls]," said Kerr.
The Timberwolves trailed by 20 points at one point during the second quarter but rallied in the third as they outscored the Warriors 30-24.
However, the comeback was short-lived as the Warriors, who were aided by Kevon Looney's double-double contribution of 11 points and 17 rebounds, stretched their lead in the closing stages.
The Warriors will look to improve on their league-leading record when they host the Chicago Bulls on Friday, while the Wolves travel to LA to take on the Lakers.