Golden State Warriors improve to 10-1 with win over the Minnesota Timberwolves

(CNN) The Golden State Warriors improved to 10-1 this season with a 123-110 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on Wednesday.

Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 35 points against his former team and Steph Curry -- coming off a 50-point game on Monday -- added 25 points as the Warriors wrapped up their sixth-straight victory.

Conversely, it marked the sixth consecutive defeat for the Timberwolves, who had 20-year-old Anthony Edwards score a game-high 48 points.

"Andrew was just fantastic, the aggression from the beginning of the game, loved his energy. Obviously, he was pretty excited to play against his old team," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said of Wiggins, whose performance featured two dunks over former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

"We needed everything he brought us tonight: the scoring, the running the floor, getting the foul line, knocking down threes. I thought he was tremendous."

Read More