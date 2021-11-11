Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook accused of assault by former girlfriend

(CNN) A former girlfriend of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has accused him of assault, battery and false imprisonment related to an altercation that allegedly occurred at his Minnesota home nearly a year ago, to which Cook claimed on Wednesday he was the one who was assaulted.

Cook's former girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, accuses him of intentionally striking her multiple times in November 2020, which caused her "pain and suffering, mental anguish, humiliation, and injuries which include a concussion, lacerations, bruising, and scarring," according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Trimble, who is a US Army Sergeant First Class living in Texas, flew to Minnesota to retrieve her belongings from his residence after "learning of further infidelity in Cook's part," the lawsuit filed in Dakota County District Court in Minnesota says.

She entered through Cook's garage and grabbed mace she stored there "to defend herself as she feared what Cook may do" as she packed her items up, the lawsuit states. Trimble went to the living room where Cook and two other people were and asked Cook to help her get her belongings.

"Cook grew angry, grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open and start gushing blood," the lawsuit says. "Trimble attempted to point the mace towards Cook to defend herself but was unsuccessful due to his overpowering strength. Instead, the mace primarily sprayed into Trimble's eyes."

Read More