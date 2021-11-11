Jeremy Butler is the Chief Executive Officer for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) I'm a Navy veteran, currently serving in the Reserves, and the son of an Army veteran. My father's brother served two tours as a Marine Corps infantryman in Vietnam and a good family friend also completed a deployment to Vietnam with the Navy. Veterans Day carries a special meaning to me but also one that evolved over the years.

I spent my childhood celebrating this day with my family, learning about my father's time in the service and the sacrifices he and others made for the country, and sharing in the collective, abundant pride that we felt towards those who answered the call to serve. Listening to my father's stories about what his service meant to him, and about other men and women who served our nation, played a huge role in my decision to join the Navy in 1999.

While Veterans Day will forever be a cause for celebration and a time to honor the sacrifices of veterans, I view this day a little differently now than I did when I was a child. As an adult, I regard this day as an opportunity -- a chance to remind the nation about the challenges our community faces both during and after service, so that we can ensure they are properly taken care of when they return home.