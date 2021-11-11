Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Pool/AP Migrants warm themselves by a fire at the Poland-Belarus border on Wednesday, November 10. In pictures: The Poland-Belarus border crisis

Thousands of migrants are stranded at the border between Poland and Belarus.

The migrants -- most of whom are from the Middle East and Asia -- have been trying to get into Poland from the Belarusian side of the Kuznica border crossing. They are hoping to travel from Poland deeper into Europe.

Charities say the migrants are battling freezing weather and that there is a lack of food and medical attention, with reports of beatings and grueling conditions continuing to emerge.

Humanitarian groups are accusing Poland's ruling nationalists of violating the international right to asylum by pushing people back into Belarus instead of accepting their applications for protection. Poland says its actions are legal.

The European Union, the United States and NATO have accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of manufacturing a migrant crisis on the EU's eastern frontier as retribution for sanctions over human rights abuses. Lukashenko's government has repeatedly denied such claims, instead blaming the West for the crossings and treatment of migrants.