In pictures: The Poland-Belarus border crisis

Updated 6:00 PM ET, Thu November 11, 2021

Migrants warm themselves by a fire at the Poland-Belarus border on Wednesday, November 10.
Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Pool/AP

Thousands of migrants are stranded at the border between Poland and Belarus.

The migrants -- most of whom are from the Middle East and Asia -- have been trying to get into Poland from the Belarusian side of the Kuznica border crossing. They are hoping to travel from Poland deeper into Europe.

Charities say the migrants are battling freezing weather and that there is a lack of food and medical attention, with reports of beatings and grueling conditions continuing to emerge.

Humanitarian groups are accusing Poland's ruling nationalists of violating the international right to asylum by pushing people back into Belarus instead of accepting their applications for protection. Poland says its actions are legal.

The European Union, the United States and NATO have accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of manufacturing a migrant crisis on the EU's eastern frontier as retribution for sanctions over human rights abuses. Lukashenko's government has repeatedly denied such claims, instead blaming the West for the crossings and treatment of migrants.

Migrants wait near the border crossing on Wednesday, November 10.
Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Migrants gather near the border in this satellite photo taken on Wednesday, November 10.
Maxar Technologies/AP
A soldier from the Polish Armed Forces patrols the Belarus border crossing in Kuznica on Tuesday, November 9.
Irek Dorozanski/Polish Ministry of National Defence/Getty Images
Young migrants gather at a tent camp near the border on Thursday, November 11.
Leonid Shcheglov/TASS/Getty Images
Humvees with the Polish Army travel to the Kuznica border crossing on Thursday, November 11.
Michael Kappeler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Migrants rest near a fire near the border on Wednesday, November 10.
Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Pool/AP
Migrants stay at a tent camp near Grodno, Belarus, on Wednesday, November 10.
Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Pool/AP
Young migrants peer out of a tent on Monday, November 8.
by Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA/AFP/Getty Images