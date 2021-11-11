Berlin bans unvaccinated from entertainment venues, as Germany battles record-breaking Covid cases

(CNN) Germany's capital Berlin will ban unvaccinated people from restaurants, bars, cinemas and other entertainment venues from Monday, as the country grapples with its highest surge in Covid-19 cases to date.

Health officials reported 50,196 new cases on Thursday, the fourth day in a row in which Germany has broken its record for new infections.

From next week those who are not fully vaccinated will be excluded from a number of entertainment sites in Berlin, the city's Senate announced on Wednesday, as it expanded the so-called "2G" rules that bar people without two shots from entry.

Outdoor events with more than 2,000 visitors will also be off-limits to unvaccinated adults, officials said.

The move comes amid an escalation in rhetoric against unvaccinated people from national ministers in Germany, where the inoculation rollout has fallen behind several European neighbors to the west.

