CNN 10 - November 12, 2021

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

November 12, 2021

BLURBS

1. What department of the federal government, which was established in 1913, recently released its monthly employment report showing an addition of 531,000 jobs in October?

2. On Sunday, the U.S. "fell back" from daylight-saving time to what other civil time?

3. What is the name of the music festival where a surging crowd caused a number of injuries and deaths during a concert last weekend?

Read More