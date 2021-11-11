CNN 10 - November 12, 2021

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
November 12, 2021
BLURBS
1. What department of the federal government, which was established in 1913, recently released its monthly employment report showing an addition of 531,000 jobs in October?
2. On Sunday, the U.S. "fell back" from daylight-saving time to what other civil time?
3. What is the name of the music festival where a surging crowd caused a number of injuries and deaths during a concert last weekend?
4. In what European nation is a "bubble barrier" being tested as a means of preventing plastic waste from floating through a canal to the sea?
5. A surge of migrants is posing challenges at several European Union borders with what nation?
6. What European country, which shares a border with the answer to question 5, says it's stopped more than 32,000 illegal entry attempts since September?
7. Between last October and this October, the U.S. Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose by what percentage, the highest jump in more than 30 years?
8. At what memorial site, which is in Arlington National Cemetery, were members of the American public recently allowed access for the first time in 96 years?
9. Before it was formally named Veterans Day, the holiday commemorated on November 11 was known as what?
10. In 1980, sportswriter Bill James coined what one-word term for the detailed baseball statistics described by the Society of American Baseball Research?
