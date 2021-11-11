Walmart’s already kicked off the holiday season with discounts on a range of giftable presents for friends and family — or for yourself. And after weeks of discounts, the store’s Black Friday Deals for Days event will wrap up on November 12 at 5 a.m. local time in stores. But the good news is that there’s still time left to shop for some great bargains, including major deals on AirPods, Dyson vacuums and Yankee Candles in a variety of seasonal fragrances.

Read on for a few of our favorite picks from the deals that are on now.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD ($279, originally $399; walmart.com)

Walmart HP 15.6-inch Laptop, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Replace your well-worn machine with this sleek (and $120-off) HP, which comes loaded with Windows 10 and has a super-fast charge time that takes battery from dead to 50% in 45 minutes. It plays well with multi-monitor sets in your home office, too.

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base ($288, originally $499; walmart.com)

Walmart Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Let a robot do the cleaning this holiday season. You can program this vacuum to clean while you’re at the office — and it’ll even park itself when it’s all done tidying. If you’re into the Google system, it works with that voice assistant, too.

Walmart Skywalker 12 Foot Trampoline

Get the kids excited for spring weather early with this net-encased trampoline that’s almost $100 off.

Shark Cordless Pet Plus Stick Vacuum with Self Cleaning Brushroll and PowerFins Technology ($159, originally $279; walmart.com)

Walmart Shark Cordless Pet Plus Stick Vacuum with Self Cleaning Brushroll and PowerFins Technology

Shark’s powerful stick vacuum gets top marks for its suction in high-traffic areas, no-hair-wrap roller design, and up to 40 minutes of runtime.

Apple AirPods Second Generation ($89, originally $119; walmart.com)

Walmart Apple AirPods Second Generation

Get clear, crisp audio for your music, podcasts and conference calls with these second-generation AirPods, which are currently $40 off.

Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Pile Bootie (Womens) ($20, originally $40; walmart.com)

Walmart Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Pile Bootie (Womens)

These ultra-cozy slipper booties will give your feet the warm and fuzzies — and there’s a gel memory foam insole for extra comfort.

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar ($10, originally $18.88; walmart.com)

Walmart Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar

Stock up for the winter on $10 Yankee candles. They’re on sale in a variety of seasonal scents, from apple pumpkin to balsam and fir.

Crosley Cruiser+ - Black ($35, originally $44.96; walmart.com)

Walmart Crosley Cruiser+ - Black

If you’re just getting started on a record collection — or starting off one of your kids on theirs — this record player is a great entry point into that world before you go full-on and commit. Plus, it’s portable!

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum ($299.99, originally $399.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum

Dysons get the job done, and this lightweight stick vacuum gets up to 40 minutes of runtime and has a soft roller cleaner head to glide over floors. It also transforms to clean up high — like in all those ceiling corners we tend to ignore.

Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($49, originally $89; walmart.com)

Walmart Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Double doors make it easy to transfer crispy sides, perfectly cooked pizzas and a family’s worth of toast in and out of this half-price air fryer, toaster oven, dehydrator, baking oven and more.

For more great deals at Walmart, check out CNN Coupons.