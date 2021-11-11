It’s Veterans Day, which means a few brands and retailers are offering deals for active and former military members and their families — and they even have a few deals for those who haven’t served.
Of course, many retailers offer military discounts year-round. But today, for deals that are specifically for service members, most online retailers require an ID verification in order to secure the discount. Still others only require a promo code (or nothing at all) to capitalize on the markdowns.
So today, thank a vet for their service, and check out some of the best Veterans Day deals on the web below.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
From now until Nov. 14, Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering military members and first responders 10% off their entire purchase.
Amazon
Amazon is offering a variety of discounted products, with 20% or more off on watches, luggage, shoes, clothing and more. Find brands like Samsonite, Lucky Brand, Casio and more included in the sale.
Awara
Get $200 off Awara mattresses, plus $499 worth of free accessories including the cotton sheet set, two latex pillows and a mattress protector.
Babbel
Veterans and military members can get six months of Babbel lessons for $35 with ID verification.
Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops offers a military appreciation discount of 5% off in stores and online.
Bear Mattress
Veterans and current military members can get 35% off their entire purchase, plus two free Cloud Pillows, when they show valid ID.
Brooklyn Bedding
To upgrade your bedroom with a new mattress and accessories, Brooklyn Bedding is offering military members 30% off sitewide and the general public 25% off sitewide.
Bulova
The popular watch brand is offering an extra 10% off select military-inspired watch collections with the code HONOR through Nov. 14.
CanvasDiscount
Upload and print photos, or make photo gifts for an extra 30% off through Nov. 13.
Citizen Watch
Enter the code VALOR at checkout to get an extra 10% off select military-inspired watch collections now through Nov. 14.
Cole Haan
Active duty military, reserves, guard, retirees and veterans can take 20% off their purchase.
Eargo
Active and retired military can get 20% off Eargo hearing solutions, and everyone else can snag 10% off.
Eddie Bauer
Upgrade your winter wardrobe with 40% off your purchase during Veterans’ Day weekend.
Every Man Jack
Take 10% off, plus get two free gifts with your purchase of $50 or more with the code VETERANS10.
Levi’s
Military service members can snag a 15% off discount on Levi’s apparel.
L.L.Bean
Eligible active, veteran, retired and reservist military personnel can get 10% off their order.
Macy’s
Snag 20 to 65% off furniture, mattresses and rugs during Macy’s Veterans’ Day promotion.
Mango
Take 30% off apparel and more at Mango, no code needed.
Mattress Firm
Mattress Firm is offering a military discount of 10 to 20% off.
Michaels
Get crafting with 15% off your purchase, including sales items, for military members.
Nest Bedding
Save up to 20% off select mattresses and up to 40% off select bedding now through Nov. 15.
The North Face
Active, reservist, veteran and retired U.S. military personnel, as well as spouses and dependents can get a 10% discount at The North Face.
Purple
Right now, active military members and veterans can get 10% off, plus a chance to win a Purple Suite.
Rugs.com
Treat yourself to a new rug with up to 80% off, plus free shipping.
RVMattress.com
Military members get 30% off sitewide, while the general public can get 25% off sitewide with the code VETERAN25.
Sleep Number
Save $1,000 on the Sleep Number 360 Special Edition smart bed, plus free delivery and set up when you buy a base, or get a queen-sized Sleep Number 360 c2 smart bed for $999.
Sperry
First responders, police, firefighters, military, teachers, students, paramedics, EMTs, federal officers, 911 dispatchers, nurses, and more can get 30% off their purchase.
Target
Military personnel, veterans and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases when they join Target Circle and verify their military status through Nov. 13.
Under Armour
Military members, first responders, health care workers, nurses and teachers can take 40% off their purchase. You can also get an extra 40% off all sale outlet items with the code OUTLET40.
Vineyard Vines
For active military members and veterans, Vineyard Vines is offering 15% off almost everything on its site.
World Wide Stereo
Veterans and First Responders can get up to 60% off at World Wide Stereo through its Heroes Purchase Program.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.