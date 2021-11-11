It’s Veterans Day, which means a few brands and retailers are offering deals for active and former military members and their families — and they even have a few deals for those who haven’t served.

Of course, many retailers offer military discounts year-round. But today, for deals that are specifically for service members, most online retailers require an ID verification in order to secure the discount. Still others only require a promo code (or nothing at all) to capitalize on the markdowns.

So today, thank a vet for their service, and check out some of the best Veterans Day deals on the web below.

From now until Nov. 14, Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering military members and first responders 10% off their entire purchase.

Amazon is offering a variety of discounted products, with 20% or more off on watches, luggage, shoes, clothing and more. Find brands like Samsonite, Lucky Brand, Casio and more included in the sale.

Get $200 off Awara mattresses, plus $499 worth of free accessories including the cotton sheet set, two latex pillows and a mattress protector.

Veterans and military members can get six months of Babbel lessons for $35 with ID verification.

Bass Pro Shops offers a military appreciation discount of 5% off in stores and online.

Veterans and current military members can get 35% off their entire purchase, plus two free Cloud Pillows, when they show valid ID.

To upgrade your bedroom with a new mattress and accessories, Brooklyn Bedding is offering military members 30% off sitewide and the general public 25% off sitewide.

The popular watch brand is offering an extra 10% off select military-inspired watch collections with the code HONOR through Nov. 14.

Upload and print photos, or make photo gifts for an extra 30% off through Nov. 13.

Enter the code VALOR at checkout to get an extra 10% off select military-inspired watch collections now through Nov. 14.

Active duty military, reserves, guard, retirees and veterans can take 20% off their purchase.

Active and retired military can get 20% off Eargo hearing solutions, and everyone else can snag 10% off.

Upgrade your winter wardrobe with 40% off your purchase during Veterans’ Day weekend.

Take 10% off, plus get two free gifts with your purchase of $50 or more with the code VETERANS10.

Military service members can snag a 15% off discount on Levi’s apparel.

Eligible active, veteran, retired and reservist military personnel can get 10% off their order.

Snag 20 to 65% off furniture, mattresses and rugs during Macy’s Veterans’ Day promotion.

Take 30% off apparel and more at Mango, no code needed.

Mattress Firm is offering a military discount of 10 to 20% off.

Get crafting with 15% off your purchase, including sales items, for military members.

​​Save up to 20% off select mattresses and up to 40% off select bedding now through Nov. 15.

Active, reservist, veteran and retired U.S. military personnel, as well as spouses and dependents can get a 10% discount at The North Face.

Right now, active military members and veterans can get 10% off, plus a chance to win a Purple Suite.

Treat yourself to a new rug with up to 80% off, plus free shipping.

Military members get 30% off sitewide, while the general public can get 25% off sitewide with the code VETERAN25.

Save $1,000 on the Sleep Number 360 Special Edition smart bed, plus free delivery and set up when you buy a base, or get a queen-sized Sleep Number 360 c2 smart bed for $999.

First responders, police, firefighters, military, teachers, students, paramedics, EMTs, federal officers, 911 dispatchers, nurses, and more can get 30% off their purchase.

Military personnel, veterans and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases when they join Target Circle and verify their military status through Nov. 13.

Military members, first responders, health care workers, nurses and teachers can take 40% off their purchase. You can also get an extra 40% off all sale outlet items with the code OUTLET40.

For active military members and veterans, Vineyard Vines is offering 15% off almost everything on its site.

Veterans and First Responders can get up to 60% off at World Wide Stereo through its Heroes Purchase Program.

