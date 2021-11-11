Nothing heightens that holiday excitement quite like a slew of Christmas decorations. If you’re like us, when the clock strikes midnight on Thanksgiving that only means one thing — time to start decorating.

From wreaths and garlands (pre-lit and battery-operated, of course!), to table runners, Advent calendars, holiday throw pillows and oversized nutcrackers, we’ve rounded up the best holiday decorations you can buy right now.

Christmas stockings

The Company Store Holiday Felt Stocking ($39; thecompanystore.com)

The Company Store The Company Store Holiday Felt Stocking

Handmade by artisans, these personalized felt stockings have a vintage feel to them that we’re obsessed with. And fear not, given the stockings’ 12 image options — from a fox or gnome to a snowman or Santa — you can have individualized options for each member of your family. The best part, however, is that you can monogram the stockings with a name for free until Nov. 21 (after that it’s $6-$12), just be sure to order this early, as customization takes an additional five to seven business days.

Opalhouse Solid Knit Stocking ($15; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Solid Knit Stocking

Yep, it’s official, this is the coziest looking stocking we’ve ever seen. Available in nine colorways, from light pink to bright blue, the stocking is easy to hang thanks to its attached loop — but our favorite details are the on-trend fuzzy pompoms and fringe tassels in bright accent hues.

L.L.Bean Christmas Needlepoint Stocking ($39.95; llbean.com)

L.L.Bean L.L.Bean Christmas Needlepoint Stocking

If you’re on the hunt for a truly traditional stocking, look no further than L.L.Bean’s needlepoint options. Featuring cotton thread on the front and a velvet backing, the stockings have seven scenic options — from dogs sledding to Santa in his sleigh — and they can be personalized with a name up to 10 characters for an additional eight bucks.

Urban Outfitters Advent Calendar Stocking

The ultimate twofer, this neutral felt stocking doubles as an Advent calendar! Perfect for monochromatic aesthetics, the stocking is also great for small spaces that don’t have room for a larger countdown calendar.

Christmas wreaths

National Tree Company 24-Inch Pre-Lit Artificial Crestwood Spruce Christmas Wreath ($43.19; amazon.com)

Amazon National Tree Company 24-Inch Pre-Lit Artificial Crestwood Spruce Christmas Wreath

Flocked Christmas trees are a major trend this year, so it’s no surprise that Amazon’s No. 1 wreath also features the faux snowflake effect on its branches. Featuring more than 100 branch tips and battery-operated, the wreath also have more than 3,000 positive Amazon reviews.

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee XL Wreath ($60; target.com)

Target Threshold Designed With Studio McGee XL Wreath

We’re calling this faux wreath from Studio McGee’s collab with Target’s Threshold brand “minimalist chic.” Featuring monochromatic spruce needles, accented by a white bell and gold ribbon, the the extra-large wreath clocks in at 30 inches in diameter, making it perfect for a big ol’ front door, or for filling up an empty wall this winter. Bonus: Given its lack of overtly Christmas-y details, the wreath can stay up straight through spring.

Home Accents Holiday 36-Inch Mixed Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath ($54.98; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 36-Inch Mixed Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath

If you’re someone who prefers to decorate your own wreath, this is the option for you. Bursting with more than 400 pine tips, the faux wreath features 70 color-changing LEDs, can be placed indoors or out, and — our favorite detail — is battery-operated! Looking for something slightly smaller? Opt for the 30-inch version that is $10 less.

Home Accents Holiday 30-Inch St. Germain Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath ($54.98; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 30-Inch St. Germain Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath

Don’t think a wreath can be glamorous? Think again! Mixing faux pine tips with eucalyptus stems, this gorgeous wreath’s highlight is an oversized, shimmering gold bow and lots of shiny gold ornaments to match. Sized at 30 inches in diameter, the battery-operated wreath has a timer and a matching 9-foot-long garland that is perfect for encasing your front door or wrapping along a stair railing.

Christmas table decorations

Anthropologie Nathalie Lete 12 Days of Christmas Table Runner

If “Twelve Days of Christmas” isn’t in your top five favorite holiday songs then, well, you’re doing the holidays wrong! Clearly, we are fans, which is why we’re completely smitten with this illustrated depiction of the tune onto a stunning table runner by French artist Nathalie Lete. Whimsical and humorous, the runner’s drawings are sure to conjure up dinner conversations, while also anchoring your holiday table in the most festive way possible.

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Gold Antique Tabletop Tree ($15; target.com)

Target Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Gold Antique Tabletop Tree

Adding varying heights to your table is an eye-catching way to achieve depth and texture this winter, and these gorgeous gold trees (available in medium and large sizes) from Threshold designed with Studio McGee will do the trick. Cluster a few amidst candles and greenery, and your chic table will be good to go.

Anthropologie LED Brush Tree Forest Table Piece

In case you missed it, bottle brush trees are having a major moment this year. Need proof? Look no further than this beautiful table piece from Anthropologie that includes 16 trees of varying heights, all of which are built into a base of wicker branches. The best detail, however, is that battery-operated LED lights are woven into the forest, adding a twinkling vibe to your table centerpiece.

Williams-Sonoma Twas The Night Before Collection (starting at $14.95; williams-sonoma.com)

Williams-Sonoma Williams-Sonoma Twas The Night Before Collection

Set a regal table with some help from Williams-Sonoma this holiday season. While the brand offers a slew of beautiful tabletop offerings, we’re partial to the Twas the Night Before collection, which is based upon the 19th-century poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” and is full of vintage-style artwork depicting Santa and his sleigh, a bountiful wreath, reindeer and more. The collection includes coordinating platters and serving pieces galore, dinner, salad and appetizer plates, glassware and more. While each piece features rotating focal points, they all tie together with a beautiful gold scroll border, working to create the merriest tablescape of all.

Williams-Sonoma Twas The Night Before Table Runner & Napkins, Set of Four ($133.99; williams-sonoma.com)

Williams-Sonoma Williams-Sonoma Twas The Night Before Table Runner & Napkins, Set of Four

Tie in your aforementioned Williams-Sonoma serving and dining pieces with this coordinating set that includes an expansive table runner (it’s 108 inches long!) and a set of four napkins, each of which features a holiday icon — i.e. th nutcracker, a Christmas tree, Santa on his sleigh and, of course, a beloved reindeer.

Christmas tree decorations

Anthropologie Monogram Snow Globe Ornament

Anthropologie is combining two of our favorite things — ornaments and snow globes — with these adorable monogrammed options that feature letters A through Z, each bearing it’s very own festive tableau.

Home Accents Holiday Dark Brown Wicker Christmas Tree Collar ($32.98; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Home Accents Holiday Dark Brown Wicker Christmas Tree Collar

Looking for the antithesis to the traditional tree skirt? Meet: The tree collar! Perfect for encasing your tree’s unsightly base (whether it’s a real or faux tree, we don’t want to see it), collars are much tidier than their skirt predecessors that often bunched, wrinkled and worse, caused passerby to trip. We love this traditional wicker option from Home Depot’s Home Accents Holiday line that brings a woodsy feel to the space, while also being affordable.

Wondershop Metal Tree Collar Glossy Red ($40; target.com)

Target Wondershop Metal Tree Collar Glossy Red

Shinier than Santa’s sleigh, this collar is sure to the be the focal point of your tree this year. Fire-engine red, the lacquered metal collar will fit trees of any size, and is also incredibly durable, ensuring that you’ll be using it for years to come.

Grandin Road Wooden Tree Collar

We know, we know, there are a lot of tree collars on our list, but trust us, this trend isn’t going anywhere… and once you go collar, you never look back! We love the modern farmhouse vibe that this stately wooden option gives off, and the fact that it comes in natural, black and white stains, fitting pretty much every aesthetic out there.

Frontgate Gradient Glass Ornament Collection, Set of 30

Monochromatic tree decorations are all the rage right now, and Frontgate is going to help all of us achieve the look this winter with their beautiful gradient glass ornament collections. Available in crimson, emerald or blue, each assortment contains a variety of round and finial shapes, awash in a slew of different finishes (matte, shiny and speckled glass among them). The hardest part is choosing which hue suits you most this holiday season!

Home Accents Holiday Multi Color Ornament Pack Mountain Retreat ($27.98; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Home Accents Holiday Multi Color Ornament Pack Mountain Retreat

While beautiful, glass ornaments aren’t a fit for every family — especially ones with kiddos running around! Home Depot’s shatterproof ornament options are your answer, and we love this traditional set that is hand-painted and features fun holiday themed shapes like cups of cocoa, wintry ducks and more.

Frontgate Ornament Storage Box

Here’s the thing about all those gorgeous ornaments: They’re a pain in the butt to store. Frontgate makes it easy — and pretty! — with these storage boxes that can harness your holiday chaos in a cinch. Featuring a red and gold canvas exterior and two durable handles, the boxes are stackable and can store not only a slew of ornaments but also garlands and other fragile holiday decorations.

Fireplace and mantel Christmas decorations

Frontgate Christmas Cheer Cordless Garland With Bow

Christmas cheer is going to be in heavy supply this year, thanks to this gorgeous garland that is bursting with faux pine and fir tips, pinecones, and a trailing red velvet bow that is tipped with gold piping. Perfect for lining your mantle, the garland comes in six and nine-foot lengths and is swathed in warm lights that are battery operated and feature a time that stays on for six hours and off for 18. More to know: The Christmas Cheer collection also features a gorgeous matching wreath.

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia 6-Foot Faux Mistletoe Plant Garland

Simple and sweet, this faux mistletoe garland is a quick and easy way to zhush up your mantle this year! Weighing just two pounds, the six-foot-long garland mixes mistletoe leaves with bright red berries, adding the perfect pop of color to your space.

Anthropologie Frosted Bottle Brush Tree

Pretty much every retailer is carrying bottle brush trees in every hue of the rainbow right now, but we’re partial to Anthropologie’s ombre frosted collection that features seven different colors and shapes, each of which is perched on a real-wood base. Whether you style them solo, or cluster them together with some fairy lights, the result will be pure holiday magic.

L’or de Seraphine Holiday Candles ($32; lordeseraphine.com)

L’or de Seraphine L’or de Seraphine Holiday Candles

The piece de resistance for a bona fide holiday mantlescape? Candles, of course! One of our favorite brands, L’or de Seraphine, just launched their holiday collection and we can’t decide which is the prettiest. Known for being housed in gorgeous, ceramic vessels that can be reused long after the wax is melted, the candles also smell delicious—the Soiree, for instance, gives off peppermint and vanilla notes, while the Reverie smells of holly berry, amber cardamom, citrus splashed currant and black pine. Say it with us: Yum!

Indoor Christmas decorations

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Oversized Embroidered Snowflake Velvet Throw Pillow ($20; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Oversized Embroidered Snowflake Velvet Throw Pillow

A quick way to give your living spaces a holiday refresh is by adding a few seasonal pillows to your seating areas. We’re obsessed with this velvet, snowflake-adorned option from Justina Blakeney’s Target line because, not only does it come in three Christmas-y colors (icy blue, cheery red and a dusty rose), but it’s also lined with pompoms. Sold!

Anthropologie Annie Howe Tannenbaum Advent Calendar

Was there ever a prettier Advent calendar? We think not. Designed by papercut artist extraordinaire Annie Howe Tannenbaum, the light up calendar features the obvious — 24 tiny drawers to be filled with treats and gifts galore — not to mention a gorgeous, hand-crafted Christmas village. Battery-operated, the calendar is a piece that will be cherished in your family for years to come.

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Knitted Tree Christmas Throw Blanket ($40; target.com)

Target Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Knitted Tree Christmas Throw Blanket

We don’t know about you, but Christmastime is synonymous with cozy time in our homes, and this beautiful throw blanket from Studio McGee’s Target collab hits all the right notes. Available in red, green, cream and neutral hues, the heavyweight knit throw boasts an intricate tree pattern that is a subtle nod to the holiday season.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Faux Mistletoe Plant Swag ($9.99; target.com)

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Faux Mistletoe Plant Swag

It’s not officially the holidays if you don’t have a mistletoe hanging from your ceiling, and this one from Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line is Joanna Gaines-approved. Priced at under 10 bucks, this is what we call a holiday no brainer!

Frontgate Christmas Cheer Bows, Set of Four

Christmas gurus like us know this to be true: Not all bows are created equal. Most are subpar quality with crazy prices, which is why we’re such big fans of this set from Frontgate. Ultra-luxurious and puffy, the bright red velvet ribbons feature a gold piped trim and have more than 100 positive reviews on the Frontgate site, with a 4.8-star review. More to know: Each bow has built-in wiring along the trim for easy shaping, and copper cords are located in the back for attaching to blank wreaths, garland, urns or anything that’s lacking some Christmas cheer this season.

Home Accents Holiday 3.5 ft LED Pre-Lit Christmas Nutcracker with Axe Standing Decor ($39.98; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 3.5 ft LED Pre-Lit Christmas Nutcracker with Axe Standing Decor

We don’t necessarily need a three-foot nutcracker in our homes this winter, but um, we certainly want one, right? Right. And thankfully, this one doesn’t break the bank. Priced at just under 40 bucks, this Home Depot figurine is the epitome of festiveness with its metallic paint, bright hues and LED lights that — wait for it — are battery operated! Perfect for an entryway corner or placed on a covered stoop, this nutcracker is a holiday homerun.

Ccinee Christmas Snowflake Window Clings ($7.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ccinee Christmas Snowflake Window Clings

We’re huge fans of affordable decorations with a major impact, and this cute set of snowflake clings is just that. Containing a whopping 96 stickers, the set can stick to windows, glass doors, walls, tiles, refrigerators and more. Did we mention they cost just 11 bucks?! More to know: With more than 7,300 positive reviews, this is an Amazon top seller.

Outdoor and roof Christmas decorations

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia 40-Inch Pre-Lit LED Faux Porch Pot Cedar Tree ($59.99; target.com)

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia 40-Inch Pre-Lit LED Faux Porch Pot Cedar Tree

Every Christmas we consider buying a tiny tree, potting it, lighting it and setting it up on our porch… and inevitably, we run out of time and/or energy. Which is why we’re obsessed with this pre-lit faux version that can simply be plugged in and then used season after season. Easy peasy, folks!

Anthropologie All is Bright House Doormat

Greet your guests with a hefty dose of holiday cheer via this super cute (and colorful!) Anthropologie doormat bearing the message “All is Bright.” Made from natural coconut fiber, the mat has a vinyl backing and is the perfect spot to wipe messy shoes before entering the abode.

Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 8-Foot Giant Nutcracker with LCD LifeEyes Yard Sculpture

Home Depot is known for their larger-than-life holiday decorations (they are, after all, the maker of the viral 12-foot skeleton!), and this year’s big hit is sure to be this eight-feet-tall giant nutcracker that has digital eyes that move and blink, not to mention a built-in holiday soundtrack. Made from high-density polyethylene and a metal frame, the nutcracker has a wide base that makes it extra-sturdy and it’s collapsible structure makes storage easy.

Home Accents Holiday Giant-Sized Christmas Gift Box Yard Sculpture ($269; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Home Accents Holiday Giant-Sized Christmas Gift Box Yard Sculpture

Is there anything more festive than a big stack of presents? Nope! We’re obsessed with this set, not only for its towering height and it’s cheerful colors, but also because it comes complete with embedded LED lights that can twinkle all winter long. The best part? When not in use, the largest box can hold the three other presents, making for compact storage.