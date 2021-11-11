If you’ve been thinking about buying a bidet, now is a better time than ever. That’s because online bidet retailer BidetKing is hosting an early Black Friday sale and slashing prices on some of the best models on the market.

One discounted bidet really catching our eye is the Alpha JX Electric Bidet Seat, which was our pick for the best overall bidet seat when we tested bidets over the course of three months. Right now, you can snag the seat for $349, down from BidetKing’s normal listing of $499 and slightly undercutting Amazon’s price of $358.16.

Alpha JX Bidet Seat Our favorite electric bidet seat Amazon Snag this discounted bidet, which features a heated seat, dryer, unlimited warm water, remote control and even a night light. $499 $349 at BidetKing

The Alpha JX was one of the most well-rounded bidets we tested and features the most sophisticated technology for the lowest price. You get a heated seat, a dryer, full adjustability of the bidet’s stream and instantaneous, unlimited warm water — all controllable from a handheld remote. Some of these features are often reserved for bidets $600 or more, which is why we thought the Alpha JX was a great value, even before this sale.

There are tons of bidets discounted on BidetKing right now, so even if the Alpha JX isn’t your cup of tea, you’re sure to find a good deal. Take the Bio Bidet Bliss BB-2000 for example, which is just $524.25, down from $699 and another one of our favorites from testing.

So if you want to upgrade your bathroom experience with a high-tech bidet, you won’t want to miss out on this BidetKing sale. And if you’re looking for a great value on the best bidet on the market, the Alpha JX won’t disappoint.