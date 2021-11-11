Chinese Communist Party passes landmark resolution celebrating leader Xi Jinping

(CNN) The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has adopted a landmark resolution on the party's "major achievements and historic experiences," according to a communique published by the official Xinhua news agency on Thursday, in a move expected to further strengthen President Xi Jinping's hold on power.

It is only the third "history resolution" issued by the CCP in its 100-year existence; the other two, in 1945 and 1981, cemented the supremacy of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, respectively.

This resolution is a way for Xi to codify his authority in the present and project his long-lasting power and influence into the future.

The communique states that, under Xi, the Communist Party has "solved many tough problems that were long on the agenda but never resolved, and accomplished many things that were wanted but never got done."

It pledged to "resolutely uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Central Committee' authority and its centralized, unified leadership to ensure that all Party members act in unison".

Read More