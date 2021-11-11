Hong Kong A Hong Kong activist dubbed "Captain America 2.0" for wielding the superhero's shield at pro-democracy protests was jailed for nearly six years on Thursday under a national security law, after a court ruled he promoted independence from China.

District Court Judge Stanley Chan ruled in October that former delivery man Ma Chun-man, 31, was guilty of inciting secession due to the slogans he chanted, placards he held and the statements he made to media.

"The defendant was incited by some politician and he eventually became an instigator himself," Chan said, without naming the politician. "In this context, it's hard to guarantee there won't be other Ma Chun-mans."

Ma had pleaded not guilty and did not testify.

One of his lawyers, Chris Ng, told reporters he was not sure whether Ma would appeal.

Read More