A new dinosaur species was discovered decades after its bones were excavated

(CNN) A species of dinosaur has been discovered decades after its bones were unearthed, according to a new study.

Scientists have named the ancient reptile Brighstoneus simmondsi, believed to be from the Lower Cretaceous period, about 125 million years ago. The genus Brightstoneous was named after Brightstone, an English town close to the excavation site. Simmondsi is a nod to amateur collector Keith Simmonds, who found the specimens.

The Brighstoneus bones were found at an excavation site in England in 1978.

Simmonds originally found the bones in 1978 on the Isle of Wight, an island off the south coast of England. The specimens were stored in the Dinosaur Isle Museum in Sandown on the Isle of Wight until they were examined over 40 years later for a different study.

"It's quite common, if not more common, these days to discover new dinosaurs in museum basements rather than out in the field," said study author Jeremy Lockwood, a doctoral student at London's Natural History Museum and University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom.

At the time, Lockwood was conducting research on the diversity of large plant-eating iguanodontian dinosaurs, which included the Iguanodon and Mantellisaurus atherfieldensis, the most common dinosaur fossil specimens found so far on the island.

