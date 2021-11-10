COP26 draft Glasgow Agreement strengthens language on 1.5 degrees warming

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) A draft of the Glasgow Agreement published on Wednesday includes language acknowledging that the world should be aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which could be a first step in obliging countries to make more ambitious pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The document is not final and COP26 delegates will negotiate the details over the next few days. The language would be the first strong acknowledgment that 1.5 degrees is the limit the world should aim for, but it includes soft language like "urges" and "recognizes" around emissions cuts.

The document says it "recognizes that the impacts of climate change will be much lower at the temperature increase of 1.5 °C compared to 2 °C and resolves to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C, recognizing that this requires meaningful and effective action by all Parties in this critical decade on the basis of the best available scientific knowledge."

It "also recognizes that limiting global warming to 1.5 °C by 2100 requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 relative to the 2010 level and to net zero around mid-century."

The agreement also "urges Parties to revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets" in their emissions cuts pledges, which is a significant development because it means that by the end of next year, parties should come to the table with stronger plans.

