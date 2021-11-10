Takeaways from Wednesday at COP26: China and US surprise summit, negotiations heat up, car deal flops

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) Wednesday was big day at the COP26 climate summit, with the first draft of an overarching agreement released. The draft is a sort of a wish list put together by the COP presidency and its final version will be negotiated between national delegates over the next two days.

Depending on whom you ask, it's either "ambitious" or "a total flop."

The US and China also made a surprise pledge to work together on addressing the climate crisis.

Here's what happened on Wednesday.

China-US surprise

The US and China announced an agreement Wednesday to ramp up their cooperative climate ambitions, just days before the end of the conference.

"There is more agreement between the US and China than divergence, making it an area of huge potential for cooperation," China climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said at a news conference. "The release of this joint statement shows again that cooperation is the only choice for both China and the United States. By working together our two countries can achieve many important things that are beneficial not only to our two countries but the world as a whole."

In a news conference immediately following Xie, US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said he was "pleased" about the agreement between the two countries.

Kerry said the US and China had two choices: they could either depart COP26 not working together and leaving "the world wondering where the future's going to be, clearly with a gap ... Or, we can leave here with people working together in order to raise the ambition and begin to move down a better road," Kerry said. "That's really the choice."