Cats can track your 'invisible presence' using only their ears

(CNN) While you're rummaging through cabinets and crevices trying to find your cat's new favorite hiding spot, cats may be keeping mental tabs on you, too.

A new study out of Japan found that a stationary cat can track its owner's location using audio cues -- specifically, the owner's voice.

Saho Takagi, first author of the study and a doctoral student at Kyoto University, said she has always been interested in cats' hearing abilities. She's a cat person all around, but said her favorite part is their ears. Cats have sensitive ears that can move in different directions.

"I saw a cat with only one of its ears tilted back, listening to the sound behind it, and felt that cats must be thinking about many things from the sound," Takagi said in an email to CNN. "This time, I investigated whether they map their owner's position spatially from sounds."

Pet cats have sensitive and perceptive hearing.

The study, which took place in a home setting and at a cat café, observed how cats would react to their owners' voices without visual cues by using speakers that played a recording of owners saying their cats' names. The researchers placed the speakers apart from each other, out of the cats' sight, to see how the cats would respond to the sounds, especially if the owner's voice appeared to teleport from one location to another. Another group of people, who were not animal behavior experts, rated the cats' level of surprise from a scale of 0 to 4, based on behaviors like ear and head movements.